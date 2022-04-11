Conduct Probe into 'Possible Links' Between Muskan & 'Unseen Hands' Behind Hijab Row: BJP MP to Karnataka CM

BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has requested Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for a detailed probe into “possible links" between Muskan Khan, a college student who was recently praised by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri, and “unseen hands" behind the hijab row and banned outfits. Praising Muskaan Khan for standing in defence of hijab and chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’, Zawahiri in a video message had praised the Mandya girl. Hegde, a former Union Minister, said Muskan’s act had become a world news and that she was rewarded by several Muslim organisations, and now Zawahiri, the leader of a banned terror out fit has praised her.

Despite Karnataka High Court’s order, several political leaders, fundamentalists and students had staged protests in favour of hijab at educational institutions, he said in a letter, dated April 8, to the Chief Minister. He also noted that the High Court too in the hijab verdict had suggested the possibility of involvement of some unseen hands behind the row over wearing of the headscarf in classrooms of educational institutions. “So, I hereby request for a detailed probe into the possible links between the student Muskan, and unseen hands behind the hijab row and banned organisation," he said.

Reacting to a question about Hegde’s letter, Bommai said he will speak to him and ask him to share information in this regard, if any. “Let’s see, I don’t know what is there. I will talk to Anantkumar Hegde regarding the information he has, based on it we will take necessary action," he told reporters. In the Arabic video clip, with English subtitles provided by SITE Intelligence Group that tracks online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations, earlier this month, Zawahiri reads out a poem which he says he wrote for “our Mujahid sister" and for her “brave feat".

“May Allah reward her for exposing the reality of Hindu India and the deception of its pagan democracy," the Al-Qaeda chief said in the video, which ended speculations about his death due to natural causes. At the peak of hijab row in February, Muskan Khan, a second-year BCom student in Mandya was heckled by a group of students, wearing saffron shawl, for entering the college with hijab.

As they shouted “Jai Shri Ram", Muskan retorted by shouting “Allah-hu-Akbar." Following this, college authorities intervened and brought the situation under control.

