Pak Army Colonel Gave Rs 30,000 to Attack Indian Army, Says Suicide Bomber Captured in Kashmir

A ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attacker from PoK, who was captured by the Indian Army on August 21 at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday confessed that he was tasked by a colonel of the Pakistani Army to attack the Indian soldiers. The terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain, revealed that Pakistani Colonel Yunus Chaudhry had given him around Rs 30,000 to carry out the mission.

While speaking to news agency ANI from a Kashmir-based facility where is he undergoing treatment after getting injured during the infiltration bid, Hussain said he tried to enter the Indian territory along with four-five other men.

In a video shared on Twitter, Hussain can be seen admitting that he along with other terrorists had conducted two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time. Hussain is a resident of Sabzkot village of Koti in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Hussain was captured by the Indian Army when he and a few other terrorists tried to infiltrate. “I along with four-five others had come here on a suicide mission, sent by Colonel Yunus of the Pakistan Army. He gave me Rs 30,000 to target the Indian Army. Had recced one-two posts of the Indian Army," the terrorist said.

Earlier in the day, the Army said a “sinister attempt" by Pakistan to disturb peace in the Jammu region was scuttled with successful elimination within 48 hours of two infiltration attempts by terrorists along the LoC in the Naushera sector. The back-to-back infiltration bids on August 21 and 22 in Jhangar and Lam areas, resulted in the killing of two terrorists and the arrest of a notorious terrorist guide who was assigned the task by a senior officer of Pakistan’s intelligence agency to lead a group into this side to carry out an attack on an army post, Army’s 80 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier Kapil Rana said.

Briefing the media, Brigadier Rana said the first attempt was made on August 21 when alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar spotted movement of two to three terrorists from across the LoC in the early hours. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried to cut the fence, when he was challenged by alert sentries. The terrorist trying to flee, however, was brought down by effective fire, incapacitating him, he said, adding that two terrorists who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover of dense forest and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist (Hussain) was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was came out.

Hussain also revealed that he was earlier captured by the Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November, 2017.

(with inputs from PTI)

