Confident That Nepalese PM Deuba's Visit Will Further Strengthen Ties, Says Jaishankar

Jaishankar made the comments after he called on Deuba.

Deuba and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: April 02, 2022, 00:00 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exuded confidence on Friday that the ongoing visit of Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to India will further strengthen the ties between the two countries. Jaishankar made the comments after he called on Deuba.

"Pleased to call on PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal during his official visit to India. Confident that this visit will further strengthen our close neighborly relations," the external affairs minister said in a tweet.

Deuba, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit. He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It is Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad after becoming the prime minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu. He had visited India in each of his four earlier stints as the prime minister of Nepal.

first published: April 02, 2022, 00:00 IST