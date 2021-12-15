Cong Min, EX-BJP MLA, Huge Crowd Amid Covid & Heavy Firing: A Wedding in Rajasthan That is Now Viral

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat late on Tuesday shared a video of a wedding function where at least 12 people, some with guns in both hands, are seen firing in the air. The eight second clip that has gone viral on social media is apparently of Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya’s son’s wedding reception.

The guests openly indulged in celebratory firing even as police and several other ministers were present at the event that saw a large gathering. Irked by the gunshots, Shekhawat asked Rahul Gandhi to “explain in detail" about Congress’s gunmen at his next political rally.

According to the amendment in the Arms Act, weapons cannot be used in any public function. Police can crack down on people found to be wielding weapons.

The gunshots were fired to celebrate the wedding of Congress leader’s son Chandraveer Singh with former BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat’s daughter Harshita at Rawat’s Housing Board in Banswara. The firing took place from both sides, a local media report stated, adding that due to the ceremony, the district administration and police had diverted the traffic that caused inconvenience of commuters.

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya was appointed as a cabinet minister recently during the Rajasthan government’s cabinet expansion. Malviya looks over the Water Resources ministry, INGP and Water Resource Planning Department in Rajasthan. His son Chandraveer Singh is the director of Malviya College.

