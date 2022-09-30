'No One Does Such Things on Purpose': Tharoor Apologises for 'Distorted' India Map in Manifesto

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor apologised on Friday, after his manifesto showed a distorted map of India. After his office corrected the “mistake", the Kerala MP said “no one does such things on purpose". This is not the first time the senior leader has used an inaccurate representation of Indian territory.

The Indian map in Tharoor’s manifesto had parts of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh omitted. But, as soon as the possible goof-up gained traction on social media and the BJP targeted him, Tharoor’s office put out a correction and used the government-approved map. The Congress leader filed his nomination earlier in the day and released the manifesto.

The BJP’s Amit Malviya called Tharoor a “repeat offender" and shared a previous instance of the Congress leader using another distorted version of India’s map. Calling it a “mutilated map", Malviya said Tharoor was perhaps trying to “find favour" with the Gandhis, who were trying to “dismember" the country with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Malviya took a swipe at Tharoor, saying, “While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. Maybe he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."

The BJP’s national spokesperson, RP Singh, said, “It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir."

After Tharoor apologised, however, the Congress distanced itself from the controversy regarding the wrong map and said only the MP and his team could provide an explanation for the “egregious error". Communications incharge Jairam Ramesh said the BJP was scared of the rising popularity of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and were using the map as an excuse to target the party and tarnish Rahul Gandhi’s image.

The manifesto talks about ‘Tharoor’s Ten Tenets’ for “revitalizing" the Congress with the tagline #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor. The tenets as presented in the manifesto are: Embrace a process of rejuvenation; decentralise the organisation; reimagine the role of AICC headquarters; reiterate the core convictions of the party; broaden participation in the party; reinvigorate election management; increased focus on youth; bigger role for women; outreach to industry and professionals; and return to the ethos of politics as social work.

Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations earlier in the day. Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.

(With PTI inputs)

