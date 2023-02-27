Home » News » India » Congress Leader Major Singh Dhaliwal Shot Dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Congress Leader Major Singh Dhaliwal Shot Dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said the woman was related to Dhaliwal and allegedly killed him because of some personal reasons

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 18:47 IST

Tarn Taran, India

Police teams teams have been dispatched to nab the accused. (Image for representation/Shutterstock)
Police teams teams have been dispatched to nab the accused. (Image for representation/Shutterstock)

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal was shot dead by a woman here on Monday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said the woman was related to Dhaliwal and allegedly killed him because of some personal reasons.

The woman fired several shots at the Congress leader near a marriage palace owned by him in Sangwa village in the bordering town of Patti. Two bullets hit him and he died, police said.

Police teams teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, they said.

Advertisement

Dhaliwal was the chairman of the Patti market committee during the previous Congress regime.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: February 27, 2023, 18:47 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 18:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures