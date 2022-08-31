Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Mother Dies in Italy, Funeral Held

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Paola Maino, died on August 27 and her funeral was held on Tuesday. Sonia Gandhi had left last week to meet her mother. This was part of her trip abroad for medical check-ups, where her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went with her.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary of communications, has tweeted the news of the death of Sonia Gandhi’s mother.

Rahul and Priyanka have visited their grandmother a number of times over the past few years. In 2020, when Rahul Gandhi faced some criticism over his frequent trips abroad, the party had said he was on a personal visit to Italy to meet “an ailing relative".

