Home » News » India » Congress Will Benefit If Rahul Gandhi Sheds His Negativity: CM Yogi to News18 on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress Will Benefit If Rahul Gandhi Sheds His Negativity: CM Yogi to News18 on Bharat Jodo Yatra

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath told News18 that the Congress had been dividing the nation since 1947

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Vidushi Sagar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 15:27 IST

Lucknow, India

UP CM Yogi Adityanath told News18 that the Congress had a legacy of division. Reuters
UP CM Yogi Adityanath told News18 that the Congress had a legacy of division. Reuters

Congress has been dividing India since 1947, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, reacting to the Opposition party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Speaking to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Yogi said the Congress had been dividing people on lines of caste, creed, religion and region, which had become their legacy in the country.

Asked whether the campaign had helped in image building for Rahul Gandhi, CM Yogi said if the leader had shed his negativity, it would have benefitted Congress. “But negativity spoils all his achievements," he said.

The chief minister, when asked if he thought the Yatra had created an impact in certain states, replied, “one cannot determine the success of a programme by the crowds that gather within it."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

How the common man has perceived the initiative, will determine whether the longevity or strength of any impact, he said. “Congress is free to carry out their agenda, but they must state their purpose to the nation," he said.

A mass movement called Bharat Jodo Yatra, or “Unite India March," was organised by Indian National Congress, which recently saw its conclusion in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi was in charge of directing the movement by encouraging members of the party and the general public to walk 4,080 kilometres (2,540 miles) over the course of nearly 150 days from Kanyakumari, at the southernmost point of India, to Jammu and Kashmir.

The campaign, according to Congress, was created to bring the nation together in opposition to the “divisive politics" of the BJP-led government.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi and M. K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, had announced the Bharat Jodo Yatra movement on September 7, 2022.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 05, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated: February 05, 2023, 15:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+58PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding To Pathaan Breaking Box Office Records, Here Are The Big Entertainment News Of The Week