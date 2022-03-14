Cong's 'Truth' in 9 Tweets, Movie on Mute, CM at Theatre: Inside Debate & Politics 'Kashmir Files' Has Kicked Off

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, ‘The Kashmir Files’, has triggered varied emotions since it’s release on Friday. While some felt personal pain after watching the movie, others reported that the screening was either abruptly stopped or shown on mute.

People in Jammu, Shillong and other places took to social media to report the incident. In south Goa, a group of people confronted the manager of Inox Movie theatre on Sunday, alleging that while booking for tickets online, it showed “sold out". However, when they barged into the theatre, most of the seats were empty. Several groups have accused Inox management in South Goa of “conspiracy". After the incident, caretaker CM Pramod Sawant has decided to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ at Inox Panjim on Monday.

The debate over the authenticity of the “genocide of Kashmiri Pandits", as the movie states, has now taken political turn, with the Kerala unit of Congress trying to compare the causalities among Kashmiri Pandits and the Muslim community. “It was the terrorists who targeted the Pandits. In 17 years (1990-2007), 399 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in terrorist attacks. The number of Muslims killed by terrorists in the same period was 15,000," they tweeted, only to delete in later.

Congress further said that in the 1984 communal riots after partition, over 1,00,000 Kashmiri Muslims were killed in Jammu, but there were no retaliatory killings of Pandits. They accused the BJP of “doing nothing for Pandits’ migrants and continuing support to the VP Singh government till November 1990".

Slamming Congress’s “Kashmir Files vs Truth", Shehzad Poonawala said that “Islamist" Congress has done “exactly what Nazi sympathisers do with denial of holocaust". He added that the Congress is “whitewashing Kashmiri Hindu Genocide and justifying it".

BJP MP KJ Alphons tweeted, “Congress doesn’t understand history, they have hugely distorted versions. Everyone knows that over 1.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were driven out on communal grounds, by the ruling dispensation, which was Congress or its supported govts."

Last year in Octobers, at least five civilians were shot dead in the heart of Srinagar within a span of 48 hours. One of them was a street vendor from Bihar, while the other was Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of one of Srinagar’s best-known pharmacy. Bindroo was a Kashmiri Pandit who decided to stay in his homeland along with his family, even in the worst of times in the 1990s, when the region witnessed exodus of Pandit families.

