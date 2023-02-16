Conman Sukesh Arrested by ED in Another Case of Duping Involving Ex-Religare Promotor's wife

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in another case of extortion and money laundering.

He has been arrested in another ECIR by ED for allegedly duping ex-Religare promotor Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore. Delhi’s Patiala House Court sent him to nine-day ED remand.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the key accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over the alleged extortion racket being run from jail.

In the FIR, Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh had alleged that Chandrasekhar conned her of Rs 200 crore pretending to be a government official.

The Sukesh Chandrasekhar case hit the limelight when actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were questioned by the ED. As per the agency’s chargesheet filed in a Delhi court, both received luxury cars, phones and other expensive gifts from the accused couple.

