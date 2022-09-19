Rs 200 Crore Scam: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives at EOW Office in Delhi for Questioning

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing office for questioning in connection with the extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case.

Last week, Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar. Investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez’s agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant’s place, police had said earlier, adding the vehicle was seized.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

Advertisement

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was also quizzed by the EOW last week.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here