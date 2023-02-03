The Hindu Sena has made an urgent mentioning in Supreme Court to tag its plea along with other pleas related to the BBC documentary row. The right-wing outfit has sought a ban on the controversial two-part series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Hindu Sena alleged that the film is a deep conspiracy against global rise of India and its prime minister. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed on February 10, and the bench would wait for the other bench’s order.

The plea was filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer, which has also sought investigation against BBC and its employees.

“The documentary film by BBC relating to Gujarat violence 2002 implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only reflective of anti-Narendra Modi cold propaganda broadcast to tarnish his image alone but this is anti-Hinduism propaganda by BBC to destroy the social fabric of India," the plea said.

On January 30, the top court had said it will hear next Monday pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to block a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots even as Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked the petitioners for “wasting precious time" of the top court.

Taking note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for veteran journalist N Ram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of the petitions against the Centre’s ban on the two-episode BBC series using its emergency powers, a bench headed by the Chief Justice had said it will hear the matter on February 6.

The plea has also sought quashing of “all orders directly or indirectly censoring" the information including those shared on social media.

The plea claimed that the BBC documentary has “recorded facts" which are also “evidence" and can be used to further the cause of justice for the victims.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

