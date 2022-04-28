Conspiracy to Spread Unrest? War of Words in Maharashtra After Police Seize 89 Swords, Arrest 4

In a startling recovery, police seized 89 swords and a khanjeer (big knife) from Maharashtra’s Dhule and arrested four men. The vehicle was intercepted on the Mumbai-Agra highway and was allegedly on its way from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

This is the second such instance after similar weapons were seized from Pune which were due for Aurangabad.

A senior police officer said: “We will check with the local district magistrate in Chittorgarh to find out where they procured the swords from and whether they have the necessary permissions." Both Aurangabad and Jalna are sensitive areas.

The development soon snowballed into a political war of words as BJP leader Ram Kadam asked why swords from a Congress-ruled state were being brought to Mumbai and questioned if they were meant to attack someone or create disturbance in the state.

Advertisement

BJP leader Ashish Shelar questioned if the state government, which had registered an FIR against Raj Thackeray for showing a sword in a rally, would register an FIR against the home minister after so many swords were found.

Congress leader Atul Londhe said the police were investigating the case and it will soon be clear why the swords were brought into the state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.