Constitution Bench to Sit Three Days a Week, Wrap Up One Case Weekly: CJI Draws Framework

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Tuesday drew the framework for the working of Constitution Benches in the Supreme Court, and said the Benches would preside every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to hear matters pertaining to constitutional validities.

The CJI laying down a diagram of hearings said, “The Constitution Bench would be sitting for three days a week. We will hold around 7.5 hours of hearings a week and we aim at completing one case each week."

Explaining the functioning of the five-judge Constitution bench, CJI Lalit said, “We want that by the beginning of October, the arguments in front of us in four cases should be completed."

When the bench assembled Tuesday morning, the CJI said the idea of today’s listing is to have an assessment of how much time it will take to hear the matter.

The CJI said all lawyers will submit written notes of maximum three pages summarising arguments, adding that he wants arguments to be wrapped before the first week of October so that there will be time available for him to pass the verdict on the matter.

The five-judge bench headed by the CJI, comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhatt, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala, also decided it will first hear the arguments in the case relating to the constitutional validity of EWS quota in jobs and education.

Meanwhile, with regards to the change in listing of matters, a circular from the SC said all the fresh matters verified on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday will be listed on Monday next week and those verified on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be listed on Friday in the next week.

However, if the number of matters earmarked for either Monday or Friday are in excess, the matters will be listed on coming Friday and Monday, the circular stated.

