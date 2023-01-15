Construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Continues at Swift Pace, Exclusive Pics Show Progress

As construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya continues, each month, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is presenting the progress of temple construction to devotees.

The construction of the temple has been carrying on at a quick pace as devotees wait for its completion. The News18Local team visited the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to shine a spotlight on the progress so far.

Close to 65 per cent of work has been completed in the first phase. Currently, work on the Graha Mandap and Singhdwar is in progress.

At the same time, a retaining wall is being built to protect the temple safe from the waters of River Sarayu. The construction work of this retaining wall is nearly complete.

Construction of ramparts around the temple has also started. Shrines dedicated to the important figures associated with the life of Lord Rama like Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Vashishtha, Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri, will also be constructed in the temple premises.

At present, the construction of the ground floor of the temple is carrying on at a fast pace. The pillars to be used in the Sanctum Sanctorum and bottom of the temple have now taken shape. 20 feet pillars on which the roof of the entire temple including the sanctum sanctorum will be mounted are being erected.

The Sinhdwar, which is the entrance, and the part behind the sanctum sanctorum, called Mahapeeth, appear to be coming into shape.

Apart from this, a 3-hole wall made in Chandigarh is being installed, on which the name of the deity and the years 2021 and 22 are inscribed.

