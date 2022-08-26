Construction Work At Nizamuddin Railway Station to Affect Movement of These Trains

The Delhi Division of Northern Railway has started the construction work for a foot-over bridge at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. Due to this work, the movement of trains will remain affected from August 26 to August 28.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar says that the work of laying the girder will be carried out for the construction of a foot-over bridge at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Due to this, traffic blocks of different durations are being taken and it will affect the movement of the following trains: -

Cancelled trains

Train numbers 04914 Delhi Jn-Palwal, 04913 Palwal-Ghaziabad, 04960 Shakurbasti-Ballabgarh, and 04915 Ballabhgarh-Shakoorbasti special trains will remain cancelled on August 28.

— Train number 12779 Vasco-da-Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express, which will start its journey on August 26, will be stopped en route for 35 minutes.

— Train number 12447 Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Sampark Kranti Express, which will start its journey on August 27, will be halted for 90 minutes en route.

Change in the scheduled platforms of trains

— Train number 11057 CSMT (Mumbai)-Amritsar Dadar Express commencing on August 26 will be passed from platform 06.

— Train number 2919 Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express, which will start its journey on August 27 will be diverted from platform 06.

— 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin Ernakulam Express, which will start its journey on 28th August, will be diverted from platform 05.

— Train number 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express, which will start the journey on August 28 will depart from platform 07.

