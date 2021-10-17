Consultation to Be Held Post Diwali on Entry for Single-dose Beneficiaries, Says Tope

The COVID-19 task force and senior officials will be consulted after Diwali to see if people who have received just one dose of the vaccine can be allowed entry into malls and trains, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. He said people were facing hardships due to the 12 to 16 week gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to reporters here, Tope, however, added that a final decision on this issue would be taken by the chief minister. He admitted that COVID-19 cases were on the decline in the state.

