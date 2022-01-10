Contacts of Confirmed Cases Unless Identified as High Risk Need Not Take Covid Test: ICMR

The ICMR on Monday said that contacts of confirmed Covid-19 patients are not required to undertake a Covid-19 test unless they are identified as high-risk based on age or co-morbidities; or undertaking inter-state travel.

It added that patients discharged after home isolation or patients being discharged from a Covid-19 facility need not be tested, the ICMR statement said. Moreover, asymptomatic individuals in community settings and also individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel are also not required to get tested for Covid-19.

However, those individuals with symptomatic like cough, fever, sore throat or loss of taste or smell and other Covid signs need to be tested. It also added that individuals who are elderly above 60 years) or those with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, etc also need to be tested.

Advertisement

For hospitals, the ICMR directed that no emergency procedure should be delayed for lack of a test and patients should also not be referred to other facilities for lack of a testing facility. “Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures including pregnant women in or near labour who are hospitalized for delivery should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop," the statement stated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.