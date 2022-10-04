Contender for DGP J&K Police Post, DIG of 'Killer's District': A Look at 'Murdered' IPS Lohia's Prolific Career

In what was termed ‘extremely unfortunate’ by police, Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia was found brutally murdered at his residence on Monday night.

According to the latest update on the situation, police apprehended the accused - domestic help identified as Jasir - after CCTV footage and other proof pointed to his involvement. Read more

While the UT deals with the sudden and unexpected loss of the reputed IPS officer, News18 takes a look at Lohia’s career:

Seen as Contender for DGP J&K Police Position

From the 1992 batch, Lohia was among the top senior-most IPS officers of the J&K cadre, now merged with the AGMUT cadre.

Lohia, originally from Assam, joined the force on 11 October 1992 and received the J&K cadre. He served in various key positions, including being the DIG at many ranges in the Union Territory.

He had also served as DIG Doda-Ramban, which is coincidentally the district to which the accused belongs.

He was seen as a contender for DGP J&K Police in the next reshuffle of the force. After the merger of the cadre, the officer had joined back in the UT recently.

In 2016, Lohia joined the Border Security force as IG and received an extension for two years. He served for almost seven years in a central deputation, and his duties ranged at various levels.

During his tenure, HK Lohia served as IG Tripura, IG HR, and IG Administration in the Border Security force.

‘Friendly Reputation’

Officials who had worked with Lohia called him ‘very effective’ and an officer who worked under strict deadlines. BSF officials also recall Lohia as being ‘very friendly,’ and his availability to the staff for help at any time.

Other Positions

He also served as IG Technical Services before moving out from the UT to central deputation. He was working as the IG Traffic in 2012 and transferred to Director Special Service Group. Lohia served as Commandant General of State Disaster Management Force, Home Guard, before getting the seat of DG Prisons.

Awards

The officer won five medals, including the President Police Medal in 2016. He was also awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry in 2009 when he was DIG.

The officer won the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service (JKPMMS) in 2005 and 2013, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) in 2009, Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) in 2008, and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) in 2016.

