Contractual Recruitment System Abolished in Odisha, to Benefit Over 57,000 Employees

The Odisha government abolished contractual recruitment system, effective from Saturday, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. More than 57,000 employees will get benefit from the decision and the state government will spend around Rs 1,300 crore per annum to implement the Cabinet decision.

Making the announcement Naveen Pattnaik said “I am delighted to announce that the state Cabinet has decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment permanently. Even today, there are no regular recruitments in many states and they are still continuing with the contractual recruitment system."

The official notification in this regard will come out on Sunday, the CM said. “The era of contractual recruitment system has come to an end in Odisha. This decision brings early Diwali for the family members of contractual employees," he further added.

The contractual system of recruitment had started in Odisha in 2013 due to the prevailing financial difficulties in the state.

“I got an opportunity to serve Odisha in 2000. The post-super cyclone situation and the fragile financial conditions then were the biggest challenges for me. The state was running on overdraft. It was indeed a black period for the Odisha economy. The state exchequer was empty. There was tremendous pressure on our economy," said the Chief Minister.

According to Patnaik, the state was then lagging behind in sectors like health, education, infrastructure, agriculture and irrigation. “Our priority then was to bring improvement in all these sectors within our limited resources. Government recruitment was stopped completely. We were forced to abolish government posts," he said.

Patanik advised the government employees to work sincerely. “Serve the people with commitment. Follow the 5T initiative Team work, Technology, Transparency, Time and Transformation diligently while discharging your duty. Work hard to enhance the image of Odisha and play a significant role in its transformation," he said.

