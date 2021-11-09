Controversial Statement by BJP Ally Sanjay Nishad on Lord Ram Irks Saints in Ayodhya

The NISHAD party chief and BJP ally, Sanjay Nishad, has courted a new controversy by a statement on the birth of Lord Ram. The saints in Ayodhya are angry over the statement by Nishad and have demanded BJP to end ties with him and his party. The saints have also threatened that if BJP does not end its ties with Sanjay Nishad then the BJP may also suffer.

The NISHAD Party chief, who was recently sent to Legislative Council by BJP after both the parties had announced their alliance for the 2022 UP polls, has said that Lord Ram was the son of Shringi Rishi and not Raja Dashrath. He had said, “Raja Dasharatha did not have any children, so he performed a yajna with Shringi Rishi. This was just to say because no one gets pregnant by giving kheer." The saints have condemned this statement by Sanjay Nishad and have appealed to the BJP to immediately end its association with the NISHAD Party.

The head priest of Ramlala Acharya Satyendra Das has said, “The manner and language which Sanjay Nishad is using for Lord Ram is condemnable, even after being associated with the BJP. His statement is objectionable and it is an insult to Lord Ram and his devotees."

Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi said that the statement of Nishad is unfortunate. “In the time of Lord Ram, Nishad Raj served God with the spirit and Lord Shri Ram hugged Nishad Raj and made him sit in his equal position, but in Kaliyuga, the sentiment of the National President of Nishad Party is condemnable. Lord Rama was the son of Raja Dasharatha. It seems that Sanjay Nishad is mentally disturbed. What is he trying to tell society? This is unfortunate and I strongly oppose and condemn his statement."

Earlier on November 7, Nishad had stated that people from his community will not vote for BJP until they will get a reservation as promised by the BJP government. In a statement, Sanjay Nishad had said, “People from my community will not vote till reservation is given. So it’s now the BJP government’s duty to fulfil its promise. From November 9, we’ll protest in every district. The alliance will be affected if BJP doesn’t fulfil its promise."

