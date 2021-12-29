Cook With Comail Season 3 is Here, Watch Promo

Vijay TV has numerous reality shows and many of them, if not most, are extremely popular with the audiences. Leading the charts of course is Big Boss Tamil Season 5, hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan. Then there is of course the popular cookoff show Cook With Comali which has run successfully for two seasons. Now the third edition, Cook With Comali Season 3 is almost here and the promo was released on Tuesday.

The promo released on YouTube on Vijay TV’s channel gives a glimpse into the show. Sivangi, Bala, and Manimegalai will also be participating in the 3rd season of the show. The promo also features chef Venkatesh Bhatt.

Watch it here: https://youtu.be/1mP3mCEEVMg

Other than Vijay TV, audiences can also watch the latest episodes of Cook With Comali Season 3 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

A few days back, it was reported that the shooting of season 3 of Cook With Comali is currently underway. This was followed by the anticipation among fans about the possible participants this season.

Recently, a photo from the show’s set has recently gone viral, wherein Thangathurai and Sunita could be seen in different guises.

Cook With Comali has entertained the fans with a unique mixture of fun and competitive spirit. In the comic cookery show, the Star Vijay celebrities get ready for a cooking competition with their clown partners, who are amatuer cooks. Most of the time the cooking adventure turns out to be entertaining disasters.

The first season of Cook With Comali was telecasted in 2019 from November 16 to February 23, 2020. The first season was hosted by famous anchors Rakshan and Aranthangi Nisha. Culinary experts Chef Thamu and Chef Venkatesh Bhatt appeared as judges. The trophy was won by Vanitha Vijayakumar. The second season was won by Karakulam, and Aswin and Shakila were selected as the runners-up.

