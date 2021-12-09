Coonoor Chopper Crash: Captain Varun Singh's Village in UP Continues to Pray For Him

The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Coonoor helicopter crash, is said to be critical. The unfortunate crash led to the death of India’s chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others on board. Group captain Varun Singh survived the crash in Coonoor and is currently being treated at Bengaluru hospital.

Prayers for Captain Varun’s speedy recovery are being held in his native, Kanholi village, in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district.

Since Friday, the residents in the village are saddened by this accident and everyone is praying to God for Varun’s speedy recovery.

Congress national spokesperson and former MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh, who is Captain Varun’s uncle, is in constant touch with Air Force officials.

Varun Singh’s family members, mother Uma Singh and uncles Dinesh Pratap Singh, Umesh Pratap Singh, Ramesh Pratap Singh and Akhilesh Pratap Singh are numb after the helicopter crash in Coonoor.

Akhilesh Pratap Singh said, “Varun’s wife Geetanjali informed us through mobile regarding his accident and his serious condition. Varun was leading the crew of the helicopter and he is the lone survivor. My heart goes out with him and we are praying for his life. Geetanjali is with him in the hospital and his son and daughter are here with us."

Group Captain Varun Singh completed his early studies in Odisha. He became an officer in the Air Force after passing the NDA exam. His father Krishna Pratap Singh is a retired Colonel from the Indian Army, whereas Varun’s younger brother, Tanuj Singh, is an officer in the Indian Navy in Mumbai.

