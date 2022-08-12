Cop Sustains Injuries After Terrorists Open Fire at Security Personnel in J&K's Anantnag

Terrorists opened fire on a team of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday leading to a cop sustaining injuries, officials said. “#Terrorists fired upon joint Naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

A policeman sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the police said. The area has been cordoned-off and a search is in progress, they added.

In yet another act of terrorism, a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists at in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on the intervening night of August 11 and 12. The deceased was identified as Mohd Amrez who was a resident of Bihar’s Madhepura.

