Cops Replaced, Use of Mobiles Banned: Security Beefed Up After Breach at CM Mamata's Residence

After a breach in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s security, most of the police officers deputed for her security will be replaced immediately. This move was taken during a high-level meeting conducted at Nabanna on Monday in the wake of the security breach.

A man had scaled a boundary wall of Banerjee’s private residence at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat area of the city at around 1.20 am on Sunday and remained there till morning.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the man, identified as Hafizul Mollah, scaled the walls of Banerjee’s house early on Sunday and remained seated at a space opposite a hall where the TMC supremo holds press conferences till he was discovered by security guards the next morning, a Kolkata Police officer said.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and was attended by the Director (Security) Vivek Sahay and Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Kumar Goyal.

Sources aware of the proceedings said that the Sahay faced the ire of the Chief Secretary because of the security breach at Banerjee’s house.

Dwivedi also ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter and said that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against anyone found guilty of negligence towards duty that resulted in the lapse.

During the meeting, it was also decided to impose a total ban on the usage of mobile phones by security personnel posted at Nabanna.

An administrative circular issued in this effect on Tuesday banned the use of mobile phones for police personnel in charge of Chief Minister’s security both at Nabanna and at her residence as well. The security of the Chief Minister was also beefed-up following the security breach.

The incident triggered a security scare with questions also being raised over how the intruder went past the personnel guarding the CM’s residence. Investigators are also trying to determine the possible motives behind the breach.

