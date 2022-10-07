Cops Seen Flogging Men After Gujarat Garba Event Were from Local Crime Branch, Being Probed: Report

The men in plainclothes seen in video clips of the incident of restraining and flogging at least four men held against an electricity pole, one after the other, have been identified as police officers from Gujarat’s Kheda district’s Local Crime Branch (LCB), said a report.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Police officials confirmed that the person seen flogging the men was Police Inspector A V Parmar. Sub Inspector D B Kumavat has been identified was the person seen removing phones and wallets from the pockets of the men being beaten up.

“We have ordered an inquiry into the policemen seen in the video. Action will be taken only after the inquiry," Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia was quoted as saying. The police have not named the persons seen in the video.

V N Solanki, the Deputy Superintendent of Police for Kapadvanj Taluka, has been assigned to lead the investigation. “I received the probe today. I’m still looking into the specifics of the video clips," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, policemen publicly flogged some men who were part of a mob comprising members of the Muslim community who allegedly pelted stones at a garba event in Undhela village in Gujarat’s Kheda district.

Purported video clips of the incident showed three men arrested for stone pelting being held against an electricity pole, one after the other, by a policeman and being flogged by another with a lathi.

Meanwhile, the TMC has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission in connection with the case, party spokesperson Saket Gokhale said on Friday. He said it is “a matter of shame" that the NHRC hasn’t taken suo moto cognizance of the matter.

“It is a matter of shame to see that National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) hasn’t suo moto taken up the matter of Gujarat Police publicly flogging Muslim youth. But they shouldn’t have the excuse of “no one complained". We All India Trinamool Congress filed a complaint with the NHRC today," Gokhale said in a tweet. He also shared a copy of the complaint. In the complaint filed by Gokhale on behalf of his party, he said there have been several viral videos on social media showing a group of Muslim men being “tied" to a pole in Undhela village of Matar Taluka in Kheda district, Gujarat.

With inputs from PTI

