Cops Wield Batons to Disperse Massive Protest Outside Telangana Police Station Over Social Media Post

A massive protest erupted outside a police station in Telangana’s Adilabad district, allegedly over a social media post. According to a video posted on the site, police restored to using force to disperse the crowd. According to co[s, the accused, whose post sparked the protest, has been arrested.

In a 17-second video posted by news agency ANI, police officers wielding batons are seen dispersing the massive crowd amid the chaos. Demonstrators are seen leaving the site. According to the news agency, the protest took place outside the One Town police station.

“We’ve registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against one person (who posted the post on social media) for hurting religious sentiments and have arrested the accused. The situation is now under control," superintendent of police, Adilabad, D Uday Kumar Reddy, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, protesters in the Mahabubnagar district had carried a national flag with the revered Ashok Chakra replaced with the ‘Kalma’, reports said.

After Friday prayers, approximately 15-200 protestors gathered outside Masjide Rahmath. Unverified video footage showed a protestor waving a tricolour with the word “Kalma" instead of “Ashok Chakra." Later, seven to eight people went to the Mahabubnagar collectorate and submitted a memorandum demanding action against remarks on Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party member Naveen Jindal.

The protest and action against the accused come at a time when several other states, including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, have seen agitations over the remarks.

The state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Bengal have threatened the accused with harsh punishment. More than 300 people have been arrested across Uttar Pradesh, while 53 have been arrested in Howrah.

