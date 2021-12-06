Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The issue of administering ‘additional’ dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals will be deliberated upon in the meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation scheduled to be held on December 6, official sources said.
According to officials, an additional dose of vaccine is different from a booster dose. Read More
Africa has little chance of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic unless 70% of its population is vaccinated by end-2022, yet “extreme vaccine discrimination" is leaving the continent behind, a report published on Monday said. The discovery of the Omicron variant in southern Africa has heightened claims that low inoculation rates can encourage viral mutations, which can then spread to countries where rates are much higher. Yet only five of Africa’s 54 countries are on track to reach a World Health Organisation target of fully vaccinating 40% of the population by end-2021, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation said in a report on COVID-19 in Africa. One in 15 Africans has been fully vaccinated, against nearly 70% in the G7 group of richer nations, according to data from the foundation, which was set up by the Sudanese telecoms billionaire to promote better governance and economic development in Africa.
Amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, at least 29 students of a private nursing school in Karnataka’s Shivamogga have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday. Most of the students are asymptomatic, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner KB Sivakumar told ANI. “We are doing random sampling at many places and found out that few students, who came from different states at a private nursing school, contracted COVID. We have sealed the hostel premises. Around 29 students have turned positive from the institution," he said. READ MORE
Britain will require all inbound travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test and arrivals from Nigeria will have to quarantine in hotels to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that travel restrictions are necessary to slow the spread of Omicron while scientists work to understand more about the transmissibility and implications for vaccine effectiveness of the variant. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the total number of confirmed Omicron cases had risen to 160. “We’ve kept the data under review over the last week or so since we learned about Omicron, and we’re seeing increasing number of cases linked to travel," Javid said in a broadcast clip.
A further 86 cases of the Omicron Covid variant have been reported in the UK, taking the total to 246, health authorities confirmed on Sunday. This compares with a total of 160 on Saturday, an increase of more than 50 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) figures. Meanwhile, the UK has registered 43,992 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,464,389, according to official figures.
Two women publishers from Pune attending the 94th Marathi literary meet here in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, civic officials said on Sunday. What raised concerns among officials is that thousands of people had attended the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan from December 3 to 5. Officials said the two women will be quarantined either in Nashik or will be allowed to travel to their places and authorities concerned will be asked to keep them under observation. READ MORE
Tamil Nadu has not detected any cases of ‘Omicron’ variant and the five international passengers who have tested Covid-19 positive on their arrival from the United Kingdom and Singapore, were suspected to contracted the ‘Delta’ variant of Covid-19, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. The Health and Family Welfare Minister said the five individuals who arrived from the high risk countries were ‘asymptomatic’ and were ‘fine’ at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research hospital in the city. READ MORE
The Omicron cases in India rose to 21 on Sunday as nine people were found infected with the new variant of Covid-19 in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and seven more cases were detected in Maharashtra. Those found infected had a travel history to ‘high-risk’ countries or had come in contact with the patient. Genome sequencing was conducted for all suspected cases after they tested positive for coronavirus to ascertain the variant. READ MORE
The Assam government on Sunday issued a new SOP, including mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival, for international travellers, amid rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country. The fresh standard operating procedure made 7-day home quarantine compulsory for those who test negative for the coronavirus infection. READ MORE
Delhi reported 63 COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection while the positivity rate saw a marginal increase to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent the previous day, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Sunday. The number of cumulative cases of the disease rose to 14,41,358. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,098 in Delhi. Seven deaths linked to the virus were reported in Delhi in November, the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.
The issue of administering ‘additional’ dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals will be deliberated upon in the meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation scheduled to be held on December 6, official sources said. According to officials, an additional dose of vaccine is different from a booster dose. A booster dose is given to an individual after a predefined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined, while additional dose is given to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals when primary schedule of vaccination does not provide adequate protection from the infection and disease, they explained.
Recently, the Serum Institute of India (SII) sought from the drug regulator an approval for Covishield as a booster dose against the novel coronavirus infection. In an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, said UK-MHRA has already approved the booster dose for AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, while citing there is no shortage of Covishield in India and that there is a demand for booster dose from those who have already taken two doses in view of the ongoing pandemic and emergence of new strains.
In its bulletin dated November 29, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) recommended booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines for those above 40 years with preference to high-risk and high-exposure population. However, on Saturday it said its recommendation was not for the national immunisation programme as many more scientific experiments are required to assess its impact.
Regarding the administration of booster doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently informed the Lok Sabha that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) were deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to this aspect.
“For now the issue of booster dose is not on the agenda as studies are being conducted to ascertain its need and value. “The issue of administering additional dose of COVID-19 to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals will be deliberated upon in the meeting of NTAGI which will be held on December 6,” an official source said.
Basically, cancer patients on therapy, transplants patients, AIDS patients, among others, fall in such categories and need additional dose (third dose) vaccine to improve their protection. Even amid emergence of new variants like Omircron, vaccination remains one of the strongest pillars of protection against disease and infection, experts said.
While there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, some of the mutations reported may decrease the efficacy of the jabs, the Union health ministry said while underscoring definitive evidence for the new variant’s increased remission and immune evasion, is awaited.
“While, there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on Omicron, some of the mutations reported on Spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines.
“However, vaccine protection is also by antibodies as well as by cellular immunity, which is expected to be relatively better preserved. Hence, vaccines are expected to still offer protection against severe disease and, vaccination with the available vaccines is crucial. If eligible, but not vaccinated, one should get vaccinated,” the ministry said in a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs).
It is important to highlight that Omicron has been declared variant of concern’ (VoC) based on the observed mutations, their predicted features of increased transmission and immune evasion, and preliminary evidence of detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, such as increased reinfections. The definitive evidence for increased remission and immune evasion is awaited, according to the WHO.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 63 COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection while the positivity rate saw a marginal increase to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent the previous day, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.
The number of cumulative cases of the disease rose to 14,41,358. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,098 in Delhi. Seven deaths linked to the virus were reported in Delhi in November, the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.
On Saturday, Delhi reported 51 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. On Friday, the national capital recorded 54 cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. On Thursday, the city recorded 41 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent while on Wednesday, it logged 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.