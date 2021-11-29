The new Covid variant Omicron has many more mutations than the Delta variant, according to a first “image" of this new variant initially detected in South Africa, produced and published by the prestigious Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. On the three-dimensional “image", which looks like a map, “we can clearly see that the Omicron variant presents many more mutations than the Delta variant, concentrated above all in one area of the protein that interacts with human cells", the team of researchers said in a statement Sunday. READ MORE
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 which has sent jitters across many parts of the countries is also making shockwaves in Madhya Pradesh after a woman, who arrived from Botswana, went missing on arrival in Jabalpur city, last week. The district administration and Dept of Health have launched a hunt to locate the woman. The woman reportedly arrived at Jabalpur’s Dumna airport on November 18 and is untraceable since then, despite the frantic search operation, claimed district administration in Jabalpur on Sunday. READ MORE
South Africa will remain on the lowest ‘Level One’ of its five-level lockdown strategy to fight the Covid-19 pandemic despite the global panic around the detection of the Omicron variant in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. Ramaphosa also called on more than 20 countries that have imposed travel bans to and from South Africa and its neighbours to immediately end the ban to avoid further harm to the economies of these countries, which have already been battered by the pandemic.
Amid growing concerns over Omicron, former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar told News18 that vaccines may provide only partial protection against the new ‘heavily mutated’ variant of SARS-CoV-2. The epidemiologist, who was the face of the country’s apex medical research agency during government briefings on Covid-19 last year, said the surveillance of the new variant, which was detected in Botswana in southern Africa, will not be difficult if the government re-up its ante in testing, tracing, tracking and isolation. READ MORE
In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the government on Sunday revised the travel guidelines for international passengers and mandated Covid testing for travellers from ‘countries at-risk’ post-arrival. According to the revised rules, travellers from 12 ‘countries at-risk’ will need to take Covid test post-arrival and wait for results at the airport. READ MORE
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday his country would consider further tightening its borders as the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant spreads around the world. “We are (taking measures) with a strong sense of crisis," Kishida told reporters, noting that Japan closed its borders to foreigners travelling from nine countries including South Africa as of Sunday. “As we’re seeing a spread around the world, we continue to consider further measures to tighten border controls and will announce a decision at the appropriate time."
France’s Health Ministry said on Sunday it had detected eight possible cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant across the country after the government announced it would tighten restrictions to contain its spread. Omicron is potentially more contagious than previous variants, although experts do not know yet if it will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other strains."They are being considered as possibly being contaminated with the Omicron variant having been to southern Africa in the last 14 days," the Health Ministry said in a statement. It said further tests were being carried out to fully confirm it was Omicron, but the people and those they had been in contact with were now in isolation.
A South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain among patients said on Sunday that symptoms of the Omicron variant were so far mild and could be treated at home. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of South African Medical Association, told Reuters that on Nov. 18 she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the dominant Delta variant, albeit “very mild".
Canada said Sunday it has detected its first cases of the new Omicron strain of Covid, in two people who had traveled recently to Nigeria. Both patients are in isolation while public health authorities trace their possible contacts, said federal and Ontario provincial officials. “I was informed today by the Public Health Agency of Canada that testing and monitoring of Covid-19 cases has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of concern in Ontario," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement. The government of Ontario confirmed that the two cases are in the capital Ottawa.
The World Health Organization has listed Omicron as a “variant of concern” and countries around the world are now restricting travel from southern Africa, where the new strain was first detected, and taking other new precautions.
The WHO says it could take several weeks to know if there are significant changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for Covid vaccines, tests and treatments.
On Friday, Canada banned travel from seven African countries over concerns about the spread of the Omicron strain. Nigeria was not one of them.
The news of the new variant emerging from South Africa prompted a swift reaction from several countries, including Britain, which on Friday imposed a travel ban on several southern African countries with immediate effect, a decision South Africa has strongly contested.
Since Friday, many countries have also banned air travel to and from South Africa, including the United States, other European countries, and some Asian nations.
