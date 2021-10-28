Coronavirus LIVE Update: Maharashtra Sees Slight Rise in Tally for 2nd Day; Over 90% in Delhi Have Antibodies

More than 90 per cent of those covered under the sixth serological survey in Delhi have developed antibodies against coronavirus, according to a report submitted to the government on Wednesday. This means that Delhi is unlikely to witness a Covid wave as destructive as the second wave in April and May until a new severe variant emerges, a government official said. “However, we cannot say Delhi has achieved herd immunity despite such a high level of sero-prevalence," the official said. Also, it cannot be said whether vaccination has a role to play in the high seropositivity rate in the capital.