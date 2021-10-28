Coronavirus LIVE Update: Maharashtra Sees Slight Rise in Tally for 2nd Day; Over 90% in Delhi Have Antibodies

Coronavirus LIVE Update: Maharashtra reported a slight increase in Covid tally for the second day. It added 1,485 cases and 38 deaths. While daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai climbed beyond 400 (417) once again on Wednesday after two days of staying below 300. The BMC officials said that the daily tally usually shoots up on Wednesdays after registering a steep drop on Monday.Read More
The Government of India has applied for loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to procure as many as 667 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The Manila-based ADB, in which the U.S. and Japan are the biggest shareholders, and the Beijing-based AIIB, where China and India are the biggest shareholders, are in the process of considering the loans, The Hindu reported.
At a time when the World Health Organisation (WHO) is dithering on granting emergency use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has paved the way for Covaxin-vaccinated individuals to travel to the US, The Times of India reported. CDC has put Covaxin on the list of qualifying Covid-19 vaccine candidates that meet its criteria for exception under the category of “Participants in certain Covid-19 vaccine trials", as stated on the CDC website.
More than 90 per cent of those covered under the sixth serological survey in Delhi have developed antibodies against coronavirus, according to a report submitted to the government on Wednesday. This means that Delhi is unlikely to witness a Covid wave as destructive as the second wave in April and May until a new severe variant emerges, a government official said. “However, we cannot say Delhi has achieved herd immunity despite such a high level of sero-prevalence," the official said. Also, it cannot be said whether vaccination has a role to play in the high seropositivity rate in the capital.
COVID-19 cases in West Bengal continued to rise on Wednesday after 976 fresh cases were reported taking the tally to 15,89,042, a health department bulletin said. The number of fresh cases was up by 170 from Tuesday, and 171 from Monday. The eastern state had registered 989 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 974 on Saturday. Durga Puja festivities came to an end in Bengal on October 15 with doctors raising concerns over scant regard paid to Covid-appropriate protocol.
Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 infection count reached 10,05,926 on Wednesday with addition of 28 cases, while the death toll reached 13,575 with two new fatalities, a health department official said. The recovery count reached 9,92,088, after five people were discharged from hospitals and seven completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 263 active cases. Durg district recorded 6 new cases while Bastar recorded 5 cases and four districts including Raipur saw 3 cases each. Also, three districts including Korba reported 1 case each.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Har ‘Ghar Dastak’ campaign will be launched over the next one month for door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in poor-performing districts to enthuse and motivate people towards full vaccination against the deadly infection.
No district should be without full vaccination, he said during a national review meeting with health ministers of various states and Union territories (UTs), according to a statement by the health ministry. Mandaviya suggested states/UTs to initiate the campaign on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantri Jayanti.
