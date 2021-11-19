So far 110 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, official sources told PTI on Thursday. The Union government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination program are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes. Read More
A private hospital in Mumbai is set to become the first to provide free vaccination for all adults from Friday. Having a stock of nearly 17,000 vaccines, the Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines has partnered with LIC HFL and an NGO called the Golden Hour Foundation to fund the vaccine doses. READ MORE
Thane district in Maharashtra reported 98 more cases of coronavirus, which pushed its overall tally to 5,68,140, while the death of one patient took the fatality count to 11,566, an official said on Friday. These cases and death were recorded on Thursday. Thane’s COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection figure has gone up to 1,38,390, while the death toll is 3,290, another official said.
Nagaland on Thursday reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 32,032, a health official said. Four new cases were detected from Mokokchung district, three from Dimapur and one from Kohima.
Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Austrian Embassy in Paris on Thursday to demonstrate against Austria’s new COVID-19 restrictions, fearing France might be next to re-impose curbs aimed at reducing the circulation of the virus. The event, which passed off peacefully, was organised by far-right politician Florian Philippot, who has been at the forefront of protests in France against the COVID-19 health pass and vaccination certificate required for many daily activities.
France does not need to follow those European countries imposing COVID-19 lockdowns on unvaccinated people, because of the success of its health pass in curbing the virus’ spread, President Emmanuel Macron said. Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some countries including Germany and Austria to reintroduce restrictions in the run-up to Christmas and causing debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19.
A2.5-year-old child died here due to Covid-19 — the first fatality reported in Jaipur after three months. “The child passed away on late Wednesday night. However, the test reports came on Thursday," Jaipur CMHO Narottam Sharma told IANS. He further said that the 2.5-year-old kid is from Jaipur’s Chomu area and his parents are working as labourer. READ MORE
The positivity rate of daily Covid-19 infections in West Bengal was below two per cent for the second consecutive day, as the state recorded 14 more deaths due to the disease and 860 new cases on Thursday, a health department bulletin said. The state’s caseload went up to 16,07,516 while total the death increased to 19,355, it said.
Similarly, there are countries which presently do not have such an agreement with India, but they exempt Indian citizens fully vaccinated with nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines, according to the Health Ministry guidelines. On the basis of reciprocity, the travellers from all such countries which provide quarantine-free entry to Indians are allowed certain relaxations on arrival (Category A countries), the guidelines read.
India plans to expand its indigenous Covid-19 mobile app called CoWIN to a slew of other public health initiatives in a bid to create a national repository of medical data, plug gaps and smoothen people’s access to some emergency services. The digital platform, which currently captures vaccination data of adult Indian citizens and helps schedule inoculation appointments, can be extended to record data on child immunization as well as blood banks, according to R. S. Sharma, chief executive officer of the National Health Authority.
Canada reported 1,827 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,758,706 cases, including 1,705,513 recoveries and 29,448 deaths, according to state media channel. Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, reported the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since September 24 with 711 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths on Thursday.
Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 609,429, including 9,955 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported. The rolling seven-day average in Ontario now stands at 597, which is up from 532 this time last week. There are at least 278 Covid-19 patients, including 129 in the intensive care units.
