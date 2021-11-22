Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mansukh Mandaviya to Hold Meeting With 3 States, 1 UT With Low Vaccination Coverage

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Monday to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry where the first dose coverage is less than 70 per cent, official sources said. The first dose coverage in Meghalaya was 56.7 per cent, Manipur 54.2 per cent, Nagaland 49 per cent and Puducherry 65. Read More
Karnataka on Saturday crossed the seven crore vaccination mark even as the state reported 213 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and cumulative fatalities to 29,93,352 and 38,174. The figure of over seven crore comprised 4.36 crore first dose and 2.64 crore second dose and included the 2,36,784 jabs given today, a health department bulletin said.
Sharing the information on his Twitter handle, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Karnataka crosses 7 crore doses today! Would like thank the entire family of health workers and district administration for achieving this feat! Thanks to PM @narendramodi ji, @mansukhmandviya ji and @CMofKarnataka for all the support." The health department said 370 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,48,053. Active cases stood at 7,096. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 134 fresh infections and two deaths.
Sikkim recorded eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a Health Department bulletin said. The state has so far recorded 32,169 COVID-19 cases, it said. The toll remained at 403 with no reports of any new death, it added. Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered six, while South Sikkim reported two. Sikkim now has 123 active cases, while 31,309 people recovered from the disease. Altogether, 334 patients have migrated to other states.
The positivity rate of daily Covid-19 infections in West Bengal rose above 2 per cent again on Saturday after remaining below it for three consecutive days, as the state recorded 12 more deaths due to the disease and 725 new cases on Saturday, a health department bulletin said. The state’s caseload increased to 16,09,118, while the death toll went up to 19,376. The state recorded a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent on Saturday as against 1.98 per cent on Friday, the data said. The positivity rate was 1.95 per cent on Thursday, and 1.97 per cent on Wednesday. On November 16 and 15, the figures were 2.21 per cent and 2.88 per cent respectively. A total of 36,117 samples were tested on Saturday, compared to 44,322 on Friday, the bulletin said. The state recorded 725 new cases on Saturday, 152 less than the previous day’s count. Kolkata recorded the highest number of positive cases at 201 as against 242 on Friday, according to the data. North 24 Parganas followed in the second position with 125 cases on Saturday, decreasing from 158 the previous day, the bulletin said.
The UK’s health service will open up for over-40s to book in their COVID-19 booster vaccine dose from Monday, as the UK government warned top-up doses were important to prevent an infection spike and winter lockdowns currently being faced by many European countries. The National Health Service (NHS) said on Sunday that following new advice from the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) this week, the vaccination programme has been expanded, with over 40s eligible for boosters and people aged 16 and 17 able to book a second COVID-19 vaccine jab.
Those eligible for a booster can book an appointment in advance five months after their second dose to be vaccinated as soon as they reach the six month mark, so far being offered to those aged over 50 and in medically vulnerable groups. Getting your COVID-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS, said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the pandemic had highlighted health disparities along race and gender lines. He said that a third of intensive care admissions in Britain at the height of the pandemic were people from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds, more than double their share of the population.
Britains statistics office has found that in the first year of the pandemic, up to March 2021, Black and South Asian people in the U.K. had higher death rates than their white compatriots, even after factors like occupation and underlying health conditions were taken into account. Javid said one issue was research showing that pulse oximeters, which measure blood oxygen levels through the skin, work less well on darker skin. He called it a systemic worldwide issue.
Weekly or monthly lucky draw programmes for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are among the strategies planned by the government to encourage people yet to take the first dose and those overdue for the second jab to get inoculated, sources said on Sunday. The Union Health Ministry has planned other initiatives also such as organising workplace vaccination and providing badges to fully vaccinated employees.
States and Union Territories may soon be suggested to undertake these initiatives. The strategies also include involving influential figures in districts or villages, who themselves are vaccinated, to motivate their peer groups in getting the anti-Covid shots.
German politicians are debating making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for citizens in light of soaring infections and low inoculation rates. Several members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc said on Sunday that federal and state governments should introduce compulsory vaccinations soon as other efforts to push up Germany’s low inoculation rate of just 68% have failed.
“We’ve reached a point at which we must clearly say that we need de facto compulsory vaccination and a lockdown for the unvaccinated," Tilman Kuban, head of the youth wing of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), wrote in Die Welt newspaper. Germany’s seven-day coronavirus incidence rate rose to the highest level since the pandemic began for the 14th consecutive day on Sunday, reaching 372.7 nationwide
At least 437 people, including 41 students, teachers and other staff of a private school in Aizawl, tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 1,31,685, a health department official said on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 477, with two more persons, one from Lawngtlai and another from Champhai, succumbing to the infection, he said.
The single-day positivity rate was 13.95 per cent as the new cases were detected from 3,133 samples. Of the new cases, Aizawl district registered the highest at 225, followed by Lunglei (106) and Kolasib (36), the official said.
The government has launched a month-long Ghar Dastak campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take the first dose and those whose second dose is overdue. According to officials, over 12 crore beneficiaries are overdue for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two jabs.
“Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry on Monday where the first dose coverage is less than 70 per cent. The aim is to encourage vaccination there,” an official source said. According to officials, around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 116.50 crores. This has been achieved through 1,20,41,157 sessions.
As far as Europe’s COVID-19 situation is concerned, around 35,000 people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday to protest against restrictions imposed by the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. There were some confrontations between demonstrators and police, with protesters throwing smoke bombs and fireworks, the newspaper Le Soir reported. The situation normalized later, police said. Belgium had tightened its coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, mandating wider use of masks and enforcing work from home, as cases rose in the country’s fourth COVID-19 wave.
A fresh wave of protests broke out in several European cities and in some French overseas territories Sunday, as protesters reacted, sometimes violently, to moves to reintroduce coronavirus restrictions. Police and protesters clashed in the Belgian capital Brussels, in several Dutch cities and overnight into early Sunday in the French Caribbean territory Guadaloupe.
There were fresh demonstrations in Austria, where the government is imposing a new lockdown and Covid-19 vaccine mandate. In Brussels, violence broke out at a protest against anti-Covid measures which police said was attended by 35,000 people. The march, in the city’s European Union and government district, largely focused on a ban on the unvaccinated from venues such as restaurants and bars. It began peacefully but police later fired water cannon and tear gas in response to protesters throwing projectiles, an AFP photographer witnessed.
Police told Belga news agency that three officers were injured. Several of the demonstrators caught up in the clash wore hoods and carried Flemish nationalist flags, while others wore Nazi-era yellow stars. Protesters set fire to wood pallets, and social media images showed them attacking police vans with street signs.
