Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mansukh Mandaviya to Hold Meeting With 3 States, 1 UT With Low Vaccination Coverage

The UK’s health service will open up for over-40s to book in their COVID-19 booster vaccine dose from Monday, as the UK government warned top-up doses were important to prevent an infection spike and winter lockdowns currently being faced by many European countries. The National Health Service (NHS) said on Sunday that following new advice from the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) this week, the vaccination programme has been expanded, with over 40s eligible for boosters and people aged 16 and 17 able to book a second COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Those eligible for a booster can book an appointment in advance five months after their second dose to be vaccinated as soon as they reach the six month mark, so far being offered to those aged over 50 and in medically vulnerable groups. Getting your COVID-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS, said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.