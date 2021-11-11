Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Booster Dose Ideal 6 Months After 2nd Dose, Says Covaxin Makers; Molnupiravir to Get Nod for Usage in India 'Within Days'

Ella was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021, where he also talked about delay by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in granting emergency use approval for Covaxin, Ella blamed the “negative campaign” against the vaccine in India. Hinting at politics as a possible factor behind the negative reports, Ella recalled how soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covaxin shot to express confidence in Indian science, innovation and ‘atma-nirbhar’ capabilities.

Meanwhile, Emergency Use Authorisation for the Merck drug Molnupiravir- an oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19, is likely in a few days, Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Chairman of the Covid Strategy Group, CSIR, told NDTV. The medicine is meant for adults who are at risk for progressing to severe Covid-19 or hospitalization.

In West Bengal, the government is soon going to launch a house-to-house campaign for Covid vaccination, for people who have not taken either a second dose or both doses. West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally surged to 16,00,732 as the state reported 853 new infections on Wednesday, 65 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 853 new cases, the city reported 227 cases and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district 153, it said. Fifteen new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 19,267.

