Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam Imposes Night Curfew, Fines for Violating Covid Guidelines; Italy, France Report Biggest 1-day Jump in Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In view of rising cases of Covid-19 and Omicron infections in the country, the Assam government on Saturday issued new guidelines for the New Year celebration and imposed a night curfew starting Sunday from 11.30 pm to 6 am till further orders. However, it will not be applicable on the night of December 31. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation and announced that “precaution doses" of the Covid-19 vaccine will be given from January 10 to those who are above the age of 60 with comorbidities. He said that the decision was taken on doctors’ advice and precaution doses will also be given to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10 next year. The address comes amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases following the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the virus. READ MORE
Three more Omicron cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the State to 41, said the State Health Department. The three were passengers who arrived at the international airport here from countries other than those declared “at risk" by the Centre, said a bulletin.
Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday. In a set of tweets, he said, “Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25." According to him, those who tested positive were: a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 12 fatalities which took the caseload to 67,56,240 and death toll to 1,41,416, officials said. The tally of active patients in the state rose to 9,102.
Night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, and shops of non-essential items, and halved seating capacity in metro trains is feared to return in Delhi as its Covid positivity rate inched towards 0.5 per cent, the trigger point of yellow alert under the Graded Response Action Plan. Delhi’s Covid case positivity rate mounted to 0.43 per cent on Saturday as the city recorded 249 fresh cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13. The positivity rate was also the highest since June 9 when it was 0.46 per cent.
Gujarat reported 179 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest one-day rise since June 20, which took the infection tally of the state to 8,29,182, a health department release said. The new cases included six Omicron variant infections.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions, official said on Saturday. It is the second vaccine to receive the regulator’s nod for use among those below 18 years after Zydus Cadila’s needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. Later in the night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Covid vaccination for children between 15 and 18 years will start from January 3.
An intern at Kolkata Medical College has tested positive for Omicron, raising the total number of people found to have got infected with the new variant of coronavirus to six, a senior official of the health department said. Barring the medical intern, the rest have foreign travel history.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement for the administration of Covid vaccine booster doses to frontline workers, asserting that it should be given to all. He also said that it was pleasing to know that now children aged 15-18 years will also get the COVID-19 vaccine.
COvid-19 infections in France hit six figures Saturday, with health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day of record high numbers
Australias most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people were isolating at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has. New South Wales reported 6,394 new infections, up from 6,288 a day earlier. Case numbers in the state have surged over the past two weeks but hospitalizations have lagged behind new infections.
No COVID-19 deaths were reported in Assam on Saturday while 56 new cases detected during the day took the overall caseload to 6,20,081, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The fresh infections were detected from 14,251 tests conducted during the day, with positivity rate at 0.39 per cent, it said.
21 new Omicron cases have been detected in Rajasthan, taking the number of people infected with the new variant of the coronavirus to 43, officials said on Saturday.
Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported two new cases of Omicron.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while “precaution dose” for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. In an address to the nation, he said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.
The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but Modi refrained from using the term “booster dose”, as it is generally referred
