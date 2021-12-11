Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Sec 144 in Mumbai Today & Tomorrow as Omicron Cases Rise; Centre Warns Against Declining Use of Masks in Country

com/india/'>India tally rose by nine to 32, adding people are operating at a risky and unacceptable” level and in a “danger zone” from the point of view of protection liability. Amid the Centre’s ramped up the Covid-19 inoculation drive, Jammu and Kashmir has vaccinated 100% of its eligible population with 1st dose and have completed 96% coverage for the second dose.

In the United States, New York City is facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, following which the government has announced that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. The mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Monday to January 15, after which the state will reevaluate. Meanwhile, in Kashmir, Dr Rahul Sharma, Nodal Officer for vaccination, Poonch told news agency ANI that the UT was able to inoculate faster under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, and they are also opting for door-to-door vaccination service.

India’s official death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has crossed 4.75 lakh on Friday with India continuing to record the third-highest cumulative deaths from the virus in the world after the US (8.2 lakh) and Brazil (6.2 lakh). The last 25,000 Covid deaths in the country have come in 64 days, two fewer days than the previous 25,000 fatalities. While daily deaths from the coronavirus have decreased steadily during the last 64 days, the faster rise in toll has been on account of deaths from previous periods being added to the tally.

On Friday, South Africa’s regulatory authority has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster shot, opening the way for third doses to be administered to battle the current surge driven by the omicron variant. South Africa’s new COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In the last 24 hours, it has recorded 22,391 new cases, up from about 200 per day in early November. More than 90% of the new cases are omicron, according to genetic sequencing surveys.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.