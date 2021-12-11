Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Sec 144 in Mumbai Today & Tomorrow as Omicron Cases Rise; Centre Warns Against Declining Use of Masks in Country

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Centre on Friday warned about the decline in usage of face masks in the country amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus whose all
Assam reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Friday, pushing the tally to 6,18,328, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here. The number of fresh infections detected during the day decreased to 141 as against the previous day’s 146 with the positivity rate decreasing to 0.45 percent from 0.48 per cent on Thursday Kamrup (Metro) reported 64 new cases followed by 11 in Kamrup (Rural),10 in Cachar, and eight in Dibrugarh. The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,135 as against 1,196 on Thursday. The death toll due to the virus increased to 6,129 with the fresh fatality reported from Barpeta.
Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on state’s weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalizations. The mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Monday to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate. We’re entering a time of uncertainty and we could either plateau here or our cases could get out of control, Hochul warned at a public appearance in New York City. New York joins several states with similar indoor mask mandates, including Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada and Hawaii.
In the United States, New York City is facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, following which the government has announced that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. The mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Monday to January 15, after which the state will reevaluate. Meanwhile, in Kashmir, Dr Rahul Sharma, Nodal Officer for vaccination, Poonch told news agency ANI that the UT was able to inoculate faster under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, and they are also opting for door-to-door vaccination service.
India’s official death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has crossed 4.75 lakh on Friday with India continuing to record the third-highest cumulative deaths from the virus in the world after the US (8.2 lakh) and Brazil (6.2 lakh). The last 25,000 Covid deaths in the country have come in 64 days, two fewer days than the previous 25,000 fatalities. While daily deaths from the coronavirus have decreased steadily during the last 64 days, the faster rise in toll has been on account of deaths from previous periods being added to the tally.
On Friday, South Africa’s regulatory authority has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster shot, opening the way for third doses to be administered to battle the current surge driven by the omicron variant. South Africa’s new COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In the last 24 hours, it has recorded 22,391 new cases, up from about 200 per day in early November. More than 90% of the new cases are omicron, according to genetic sequencing surveys.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.