Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Reports 2,726 Covid-19 Cases, Highest in Over 6 Months; K'taka Worried on Response to Boosters

Karnataka’s health minister Sudhakar has expressed concern over the lukewarm response to the Covid vaccine booster shots from the public. He pointed out that while the state has achieved 100 percent coverage of the two Covid shots, only 17 percent of the eligible population have availed booster shots so far.

“Not taking the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine even when it has been made available free for everyone amounts to negligence and we as responsible citizens must avail booster shot to enhance immunity" Sudhakar said on Thursday. He was speaking to the media, following a meeting of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee.

The minister attributed the low booster coverage rate to public complacence and overconfidence that nothing would happen to them as they had survived the previous Covid-19 waves.

Noting that the entire nation is seeing an increase in the Covid positivity rate, Sudhakar said that the average positivity rate of Karnataka at 7.2 percent is far lower than states like Delhi which has reported an 18 percent positivity rate. However, the positivity rate in cities like Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Bagalkot and Bellary is higher than the state average, he pointed out.