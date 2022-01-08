Omicron LIVE Updates: India Stares at Over 1.4L New Covid Cases, 21% Rise in a Day; Expert Warns of 5L Peak in Feb

Omicron LIVE Updates: India’s daily number of Covid=19 cases swiftly crossed 1.4 lakh cases with 21% rise in 24 hours as the country stares at the third wave driven by Omicron cases.
Meanwhile, Dr Christopher Murray, Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Washington, warned that the country may see 5 lakh new cases every day during peak in February. Read More
Gujarat on Friday reported 5,396 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which Ahmedabad alone accounted for 2,311 infections, taking the states overall Coronavirus tally to 8,50,252 till date.
Surat also reported a large number of cases at 1,452, followed by Vadodara (281), Rajkot (272), Gandhinagar (181), Valsad (142), Anand (133), Kheda (104), Kutch (92), Bhavnagar (63), Jamnagar and Bharuch (50 each), Navsari (49), Mahesana (48), Morbi (34), Sabarkantha (28), Junagadh (21), Amreli (20), Banaskantha (17), Dahod (17), Panchmahal (16), Arvalli (11), Dwarka (10), Mahisagar (10), Surendranagar and Gir Somnath (9 each), Narmada and Tapi (6 each), and Patan (3).
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the number of Covid cases in the state during the ongoing third wave would be much higher than the previous two waves, and by January-end, the figures will reach the peak. Announcing new restrictions and detailing the state government’s preparedness to tackle the situation, Sarma said that those people, including government employees, who have not yet taken the second dose of Covid vaccine would not be allowed to visit public places, including government offices, restaurants and commercial establishments, or use public transports.
The country’s daily cases of Covid-19 soar by 21% in a single day as more than 1.4 lakh fresh infections were recorded on Friday. This comes only a day after India’s daily tally crossed the 1-lakh mark for the first time in seven months. The nationwide case count stood at 1,41,525 late on Friday night
with data from two smaller states yet to come in.
India on Friday made it mandatory for all travellers coming from abroad to undergo sevenday home quarantine followed by an RTPCR test on the eighth day, widening curbs for international passengers in the wake of the fastspreading Omicron variant of COVID19. The guidelines released on Friday come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.
As per the existing rules, which have been retained in the revised guidelines, travellers coming from countries specified as “at-risk" have to submit samples for Covid testing on arrival and then are required to wait for the results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight. Those who test positive will be sent to an isolation facility. If they test negative, they need to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get the RT-PCR test done on the 8th day. If again negative, they have to further self-monitor their health for the next seven days.
India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150-crore mark on Friday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a “historic achievement" made possible because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When everyone makes efforts together then any goal can be achieved, Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi. On Friday, more than 81 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country.
The reduced severity of Omicron is good news for now, but it is the result of an “evolutionary mistake" as COVID19 is transmitting very efficiently and there is no reason for it to become milder, indicating that the next variant could be more virulent, a leading Indianorigin scientist from the University of Cambridge has warned. Ravindra Gupta, Professor of Clinical Microbiology at the Cambridge Institute for Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Diseases (CITIID), led a recent study on the Omicron variant and was among the first globally to describe the modified fusion mechanism of cells at play which might make Omicron more visible to the body’s immune defences.
The Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21, leading to celebratory events in various parts of the country. According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while over 66 per cent have been fully vaccinated. Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3.
