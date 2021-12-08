Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Americans are lining up for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines at a record pace, with concerns about the newly-detected Omicron coronavirus variant spurring millions to get shots, the U.S. government said on Tuesday. Read More
A woman who returned to Chandigarh from South Africa two days ago allegedly broke home quarantine and went to a five-star hotel here, prompting authorities on Friday to order strict action against her for violating Covid protocols for travellers, especially those arriving from “at-risk" countries where Omicron variant has been detected. After returning from South Africa, the woman reached a housing society in Sector 48-B here on December 1, according to an official order.
New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as hours-long lines snaked around testing stations in the capital Seoul amid a worsening virus crisis. More than 5,600 of the new 7,175 cases were reported in Seoul and the nearby metropolitan region, where a delta-driven surge has led to a shortage of hospital beds and strained an already depleted health care workforce.
Four more international travellers were on Tuesday admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital’s special facility for isolating and treating those infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said. READ MORE
The African Union on Tuesday called for an urgent end to travel restrictions imposed on some of its member states, saying the measures effectively penalize governments for timely data sharing in line with international health regulations. The measures act “as a disincentive for information sharing in the future, potentially posing a threat to health security on the continent and globally," the AU said in a statement.
Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources told Reuters, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms. Governments on the continent of over one billion people have been pushing for more vaccine deliveries as inoculation rates lag richer regions, increasing the risk of new variants such as the Omicron coronavirus now spreading across South Africa. In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and home to more than 200 million people, fewer than 4% of adults have been fully vaccinated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Nine girls of a government residential school in Odisha’s Jajpur district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, an official said. Some students of the Kasturba Girls’ High School at Dasarathpur block developed symptoms of the infection, following which their swab samples were collected and sent for testing, he said.
France on Tuesday registered a surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations as a rise in new infections in mid-November led to an increase in patient numbers. The health ministry reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals rose by 618 to 12,714, the second-highest net one-day increase this year behind the net increase of 732 on April 6, when the patient tally was above 30,600.
The number of COVID-19 positive air travellers who have returned to Mumbai from ‘at-risk’ countries climbed to 17 on Tuesday with the addition of one more patient to the list, the city civic body said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said these 17 foreign returnees to the city - 13 males and four females - have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been hospitalized. In a statement, the civic body said so far nine close contacts of these patients - five women and four men - have also tested positive for coronavirus.
“I am actually in a dilemma that I never imagined… we are producing 250 million doses a month but the good news is that India has covered up a large part of its population and we would have completed all our orders to the Ministry of Health in a week’s time,” Poonawalla said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
Meanwhile, scientists say they have identified a “stealth” version of Omicron that cannot be distinguished from other variants using the PCR tests, a Guardian report said. This stealth version, first spotted among Covid virus genomes submitted in recent days from South Africa, Australia and Canada, lacks a particular genetic change that allows lab-based PCR tests to be used as a rough means of flagging up probable cases. The finding came as the number of cases of the original Omicron variant detected in the UK rose by 101 to 437 in a single day and Scotland announced a return to working from home.
India on Monday removed Bangladesh, ad added Ghana and Tanzania to the list of “at risk” countries, from where passengers have to follow additional Covid-19 testing and quarantine measures. The list now comprises countries in Europe, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tanzania and Israel.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.