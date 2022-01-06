Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar Tests +ve; Maha Govt to Hold Covid Meet Today as State Sees Record Jump in Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In the wake of a record number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state health ministry will hold a review meeting on “augmented restrictions” and vaccine situation in the state, a day after it ruled out 100% lockdown imposition. Read More
Singapore must brace for a much bigger coronavirus infection wave from Omicron as compared to that from the Delta variant, the health ministry has said. At its peak, the number of Omicron cases could be a few times more than the approximately 3,000 daily cases that the Delta variant was registering in October and November last year, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Another 139 of total 1,827 passengers onboard the Cordelia cruise ship, which has returned from Goa, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). These 139 patients were in addition to 66 passengers who were found to have contracted COVID19 earlier.
Of the 66, 60 passengers had returned to Mumbai while six had disembarked in Goa.A BMC official said the passengers who tested positive but have no symptoms will be quarantined at home, while the symptomatic ones will be shifted to institutional quarantine.
Assam on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, even as the number of Covid cases detected during the day increased by over 100 compared to the previous day to 591 fresh infections, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Kamrup Metroplitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, recorded 279 new cases during the day, a sharp rise from 190 and 164 respectively on Tuesday and Monday.
The day’s positivity was 1.72 per cent, higher than the 1.29 per cent the previous day. COVID19 claimed four lives during the day, with two deaths reported from Tinsukia and one each from Barpeta and Sonitpur. The total death toll in the state has touched 6,174 with the death rate remaining at 0.99 per cent.
At least 220 resident doctors at government hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three days, a senior officebearer of their association said on Wednesday. Ganesh Solunke, president of the J J Hospital chapter of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said 73 resident doctors at this staterun hospital in central Mumbai have tested positive for COVID19 in the last 72 hours.
ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava said on Wednesday that Covid antiviral drug Molnupiravir has major safety concerns and has not been included in the national protocol for treatment of coronavirus. During a press briefing, he said the World Health Organisation and the UK have not included it for treatment.
“We have to remember that this drug has major safety concerns. It can cause teratogenicity, mutagenicity and it can also cause cartilage damage and can also be damaging to muscles also. Contraception will have to be done for three months for male and female if this drug is given because the child born could be problematic due to teratogenic influence," he told reporters. Bhargava said the US has approved it based on only 1,433 patients in which three per cent reduction was observed in symptoms in patients with mild to moderate disease.
The Delhi government has cancelled the leave of all staff and directed them not to leave station, citing the “grimness" of the situation due to rising COVID19 cases in the city and the need for enough manpower. The national capital on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 percent, according to the health department bulletin on Wednesday.
The daily number of COVID cases in the national capital almost doubled on Wednesday, rising to 10,655 infections from 5,481 a day earlier, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent and eight deaths reported, the highest in nearly seven months, prompting the Delhi government to direct hospitals to immediately escalate their bed capacity. The city government also cancelled the leaves of all officials in a bid to ensure adequate manpower to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases driven by Omicron.
Health Minister Satyender Jain said that this is the fifth wave of COVID-19 to hit Delhi as cases are rapidly spreading due to the Omicron variant. The AAP government is constantly monitoring the situation and fully prepared to take any necessary steps, he said and added that at the moment, there will be no lockdown in Delhi, but some restrictions are required to ensure public health.
Amid a surge in cases of coronavirus and its Omicron variant, the Delhi government has asked its nine hospitals to increase their cumulative Covid bed capacity to 4,350 from the existing 3,316, an official order said on Wednesday. The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government issued the order. The hospitals it addressed to are India Gandhi Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Burari Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26,538 fresh coronavirus positive cases, including 15,166 in Mumbai, the highestever daily count in the metropolis, and eight fatalities, civic officials and the state health department said. Compared with Tuesday, the fresh cases in Maharashtra rose by 43.71 per cent or 8,072 in absolute numbers on Wednesday. With these additions, the state’s COVID19 tally rose to 67,57,032, while the death toll increased to 1,41,581, it said. Mumbai’s overall coronavirus infection count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.
In a new order issued by the BMC, all private hospitals will have to take permission of the Mumbai corporation body before admitting any covid-19 patient.
In the wake of a record number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state health ministry will hold a review meeting on “augmented restrictions" and vaccine situation in the state, a day after it ruled out 100% lockdown imposition. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday said that there will not be lockdown-like restrictions unless 20,000 hospital beds are occupied, even as Covid-19 cases surge in the city.
Further, in a new order issued by the BMC, all private hospitals will have to take permission of the Mumbai corporation body before admitting any covid-19 patient.
Maharashtra late on Wednesday saw a record jump in daily cases as the state’s tally climbed to 26,538 and Mumbai registered highest single-day hike with 15,166.
A total of 230 resident doctors from various hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 3 days, said Ganesh Solunke, president of JJ Hospital, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors.
Meanwhile, another 139 of total 1,827 passengers onboard the Cordelia cruise ship, which has returned from Goa, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). These 139 patients were in addition to 66 passengers who were found to have contracted COVID19 earlier.
The Indian Medical Association on Wednesday requested the Centre and states to ensure that Covid duty of resident doctors do not exceed eight hours a day and after a week there should be a quarantine 10 to 14 day quarantine period in accommodation prescribed by the hospital. In the event of a Covid duty doctor falling ill, they should be hospitalised at the earliest. In a statement, the doctors’ body said in case of untimely death, the status of Covid martyr and compensation as well as casewise assistance should be arranged.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.