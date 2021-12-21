Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Six more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28 as of December 20. Read More
Saudi Arabia announces that Indian nationals vaccinated with Covaxin are now approved to enter the Kingdom.
New Zealand on Tuesday postponed its phased border re-opening plans until the end of February citing the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The death reported this afternoon was of a man between the ages of 50-60 years old who was unvaccinated and had been infected with Covid-19 previously. The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from Covid-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions.
As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said on Monday. No fresh case of Omicron, classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO, was reported in the state on Monday, keeping the newly discovered strain’s tally unchanged at 54, he said.
Six more international travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Indore, taking total number of such foreign returnees to 12 in the city since Dec 1, Indore CMHO Dr Bhure Singh Setia said yesterday, adding that their samples were sent for genome sequencing
Singapore has reported 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 45 Omicron infections, while a cluster of the latest variant was detected at a gym studio in an upmarket shopping centre, according to local media reports. According to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website, 42 Omicron cases arrived from abroad and three are local.
“I am in awe of your sacrifices. Thank you for the work you are putting in on this wave after a painful and difficult two years. We owe you a tremendous debt. I am once again asking for your strength, and I’ll never forget it," US President Joe Biden said.
“Omicron cases will increase in the coming days—even among fully vaccinated individuals. If you’re vaccinated and boosted, you may still get a breakthrough case but doctors say you will likely have no symptoms or mild ones," he said in a series of tweets.
Six more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28, PTI reported on Monday. At least 12 patients have been discharged, it said.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 138 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 58 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm, it said.
Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US, accounting for 73 per cent of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the Cabinet was monitoring COVID-19 data hour by hour as the country recorded another record high of daily coronavirus infections at 91,743.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would take more steps to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant if needed, after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European nations consider Christmas restrictions. Speaking after a lengthy Cabinet meeting, Johnson told reporters that the government won’t hesitate to introduce tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas amid an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases. But he declared that some things need to be clearer around the Omicron variant before further action is taken. The country recorded another record high of daily coronavirus infections at 91,743.
In the United State, Omicron is now most common coronavirus variant accounting for 73% of new infections last week, CDC says. In much of the country, it’s even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added it would be “unwise” to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones.
