As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would take more steps to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant if needed, after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European nations consider Christmas restrictions. Speaking after a lengthy Cabinet meeting, Johnson told reporters that the government won’t hesitate to introduce tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas amid an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases. But he declared that some things need to be clearer around the Omicron variant before further action is taken. The country recorded another record high of daily coronavirus infections at 91,743.

In the United State, Omicron is now most common coronavirus variant accounting for 73% of new infections last week, CDC says. In much of the country, it’s even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added it would be “unwise” to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones.

