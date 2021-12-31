Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records First 'Omicron Death' in Maharashtra; Daily Covid Tally Up by 27% in 24 Hrs

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India recorded its first ‘Omicron death’ after the new variant was detected in the samples of a 52-year-old man, who recently died of a cardiac arrest in Pimpri, Maharashtra. However, the state has not categorically declared it as death caused due to the Omicron variant. Read More
Maharashtra Government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering earlier.
The state government issued fresh guidelines on Thursday night, capping the number of attendees at these events to 50 persons. The new order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend last rites. Maharashtra recorded 5,368 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a spike of 1468 cases from a day before. This propelled the state’s COVID-19 tally to 66,70,754.
Senior doctors in Delhi on Thursday warned that though the data collected so far suggests that the Omicron variant of coronavirus causes mild infection, there is a need to remain watchful as a community spread can still strain hospitals. The elderly and those having comorbidities are at serious risk, they said.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Omicron is gradually spreading in the community and the new, fast-spreading variant of concern has been found in 54 per cent of the latest samples analysed in the national capital. He also said that the variant will only spread further in the coming days.
A 26-year-old resident of Patna, who had recently visited Delhi and met a relative upon return from abroad, has been found to be infected with the omicron variant of COVID19, a top official said on Thursday. Sanjay Kumar Singh, the Executive Director of State Health Society, confirmed the first case of the new, fast-spreading variant, in Bihar. The patient is a resident of the Kidwaipuri locality in the city. He had visited the national capital last week to meet the relative, who tested positive for COVID-19 a day after he returned to Patna.
Gujarat reported 573 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 8,31,078, the health department said in a release on Thursday evening. In good news, no new case of the Omicron variant was reported in the state. On Wednesday, daily coronavirus cases in Gujarat had crossed the 500-mark for the first time after over six months.Two COVID-19 patients also succumbed to the infection on Thursday, taking the death toll to 10,118.
Five persons, who returned to West Bengal from foreign countries recently, were found to be infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. With this, the state’s omicron tally rose to 16, he said. Samples of six people diagnosed with COVID-19 were sent for genome sequencing as all of them returned from foreign countries. Of them, five people were found to be omicron-positive, the official said. Among the new omicron patients is a five-year-old girl who returned from the UK, he said.
As many as 141 Mumbai residents who had not traveled abroad recently tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Thursday, the civic body said.Out of 153 persons who were found to have Omicron infection in the city during the day, only 12 had international travel history, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
But as per the Maharashtra government’s release, issued earlier in the evening, out of 198 Omicron cases reported in the state, a whopping 190 were from Mumbai. The difference in state and BMC statistics could not be reconciled.As per the BMC update, the tally of Omicron-infected Mumbai residents without history of overseas travel rose to 160. The total of Omicron cases in the city rose to 290.
the country has registered an alarming jump in the daily count of Covid-19 cases as infections rose by 27% in 24 hours. The case tally rose by 2.6 times in a period of three days as the country is fearing another wave of infections.
Of 141 Mumbai residents without travel history who tested positive to Omicron, the highest 21 are from the K-west ward which includes Andheri West, Juhu and Versova, followed by D ward that includes Malabar Hill, Mahalaxmi and Tardeo areas.Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told .
Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,313 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike since May 26, as the positivity rate mounted to 1.73 per cent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain cautioning that the new coronavirus variant Omicron is gradually spreading in the community. The daily case count breached the 1,000mark after a gap of seven months. On May 28, the city had logged 1,141 cases.
