Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Israel Finds 1st Case of 'Florona' as it Begins 4th Vax Drive; India's 'At Home' New Year Amid Night Curfew in Most Cities

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Israel recorded the first case of “florona” disease, a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza, said Arab News said on Friday. The infection was found in a woman who entered the Rabin Medical Center this week to give birth, an Israeli newspaper reported. Read More
Maharashtra recorded 8,067 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 50 per cent more than the day before, and eight fatalities, the state health department said. The new cases included four Omicron variant infections, it added. On Thursday, the state had reported 5,368 new coronavirus cases. “Today, four cases of Omicron have been reported in the state, one each from Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander and Panvel," the official release said.
Tamil Nadu on Friday reported a surge in new cases of Omicron with 76 cases being infected with the new variant of the coronavirus. With this, the total infected was 120 thereby breaching the triple digitmark in the State, the Health Department said. Till Thursday, the total cases stood at 46. According to a bulletin here, the department received 115 results of the 117 samples which were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, after they were detected with ‘S’ gene drop variant.
As much as 55 per cent out of 282 samples of coronavirus patients from Mumbai, sent for genome sequencing, have tested positive for the Omicron variant, the civic body said on Friday. This was the seventh batch of samples sent to a lab at the Kasturba Hospital of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the National Institute of Virology, Pune, a BMC release said. Out of 282 samples, 156 (55 per cent) were found to be of Omicron variant, 89 (32 per cent) of Delta Derivative and 37 (13 per cent) of Delta variant. Only one of these patients, a senior citizen infected with the Delta Derivative, died, the BMC said. He also suffered from diabetes and hypertension and had taken only the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine, it added.
Gujarat reported 16 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID19 on Friday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 113, the health department said in a release here. Ten Omicron-infected patients also recovered during the day, it said. Of 16 new cases, six were reported from Ahmedabad, three each from Surat city and Anand, and one each from Junagadh, Amreli, Bharuch and Banaskantha.
Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said the 76 cases of Omicron on Friday was an indication of community spread of the coronavirus strain in the State and that vaccination was the only solution to prevent its further spread. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, talking to reporters here, said 34 students, including 10 girls, have tested Covid19 positive in Chennai and were under treatment at a Covid Care Centre.
The Omicron coronavirus variant dampened New Year festivities around much of the world, as cities from Paris to Kuala Lumpur cancelled civic celebrations, but London threw a last-minute party on television and Cape Town suddenly lifted a longstanding curfew. The midnight hour passed in Paris without a planned fireworks display or DJ sets, as city officials cancelled events planned on the Champs-Elysees following the advice of a scientific panel that declared mass gatherings would be too risky.
Meanwhile, Israel on Friday began delivering a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to coronavirus, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it prepares for a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. Israel, which led a world-beating vaccination program in 2020, will administer a fourth dose of the vaccine to individuals with weakened immune systems along with elderly residents and employees in care homes. The rollout of the fourth dose began at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center Friday morning and was administered to heart and lung transplant patients.
Elsewhere around the globe, events were scaled back or cancelled outright, as with the traditional fireworks over the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur. In the Netherlands, where outside groupings of more than four people are banned, police dispersed several thousand people who had defiantly gathered at Amsterdam’s central Dam Square, ANP news agency reported.
