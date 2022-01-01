Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Israel Finds 1st Case of 'Florona' as it Begins 4th Vax Drive; India's 'At Home' New Year Amid Night Curfew in Most Cities

As much as 55 per cent out of 282 samples of coronavirus patients from Mumbai, sent for genome sequencing, have tested positive for the Omicron variant, the civic body said on Friday. This was the seventh batch of samples sent to a lab at the Kasturba Hospital of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the National Institute of Virology, Pune, a BMC release said. Out of 282 samples, 156 (55 per cent) were found to be of Omicron variant, 89 (32 per cent) of Delta Derivative and 37 (13 per cent) of Delta variant. Only one of these patients, a senior citizen infected with the Delta Derivative, died, the BMC said. He also suffered from diabetes and hypertension and had taken only the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine, it added.