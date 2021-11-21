Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Withdraws All Covid Restrictions; WHO 'Very Worried' about Virus Spread in Europe

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The BJP-led Uttarakhand government has withdrawn all Covid-19 restrictions from the state. Read More
The positivity rate of daily Covid19 infections in West Bengal rose above 2 per cent again on Saturday after remaining below it for three consecutive days, as the state recorded 12 more deaths due to the disease and 725 new cases on Saturday, a health department bulletin said. The state’s caseload increased to 16,09,118, while the death toll went up to 19,376. The state recorded a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent on Saturday as against 1.98 per cent on Friday, the data said. The positivity rate was 1.95 per cent on Thursday, and 1.97 per cent on Wednesday. On November 16 and 15, the figures were 2.21 per cent and 2.88 per cent respectively. A total of 36,117 samples were tested on Saturday, compared to 44,322 on Friday, the bulletin said. The state recorded 725 new cases on Saturday, 152 less than the previous day’s count. Kolkata recorded the highest number of positive cases at 201 as against 242 on Friday, according to the data. North 24 Parganas followed in the second position with 125 cases on Saturday, decreasing from 158 the previous day, the bulletin said.
Tens of thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna on Saturday against coronavirus restrictions a day after Austria’s government announced a new lockdown and said vaccines would be made compulsory next year. Whistling, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed into Heroes’ Square in front of the Hofburg, the former imperial palace in central Vienna, in the early afternoon, one of several protest locations. Many demonstrators waved Austrian flags and carried signs with slogans such as “no to vaccination", “enough is enough" or “down with the fascist dictatorship". A police spokesman said there had been fewer than 10 arrests, for breaches of coronavirus restrictions and the ban on Nazi symbols.
The positivity rate of daily Covid19 infections in West Bengal rose above 2 per cent again on Saturday after remaining below it for three consecutive days, as the state recorded 12 more deaths due to the disease and 725 new cases on Saturday, a health department bulletin said. The state’s caseload increased to 16,09,118, while the death toll went up to 19,376. The state recorded a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent on Saturday as against 1.98 per cent on Friday, the data said. The positivity rate was 1.95 per cent on Thursday, and 1.97 per cent on Wednesday. On November 16 and 15, the figures were 2.21 per cent and 2.88 per cent respectively. A total of 36,117 samples were tested on Saturday, compared to 44,322 on Friday, the bulletin said. The state recorded 725 new cases on Saturday, 152 less than the previous day’s count. Kolkata recorded the highest number of positive cases at 201 as against 242 on Friday, according to the data. North 24 Parganas followed in the second position with 125 cases on Saturday, decreasing from 158 the previous day, the bulletin said.
Three people were being treated in hospital in Rotterdam on Saturday after they were seriously injured when Dutch police fired shots during a violent protest against COVID-19 measures, authorities said. Crowds of several hundred rioters torched cars set off fireworks and threw rocks at police during the protests on Friday evening. Police responded with warning shots and water canons. Rotterdam police posted on Twitter on Saturday that 51 people had been arrested, half of whom were under 18.
Bangladesh on Saturday reported zero Covid fatality for the first time since the pandemic broke out in the South Asian country in March last year. The first Covid death was reported on March 18, 2020. Dr. Ayesha Akhter, Assistant Director (Admin) of the 250-bedded TB Hospital of Dhaka, told IANS that 190 patients also recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, adding the recovery rate now stands at 97.72 per cent.
New measures to curb the spike in Covid-19 infections approved by the Belgian authorities have entered into force, requiring the wearing of mask in areas where a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) is required. A “Covid Safe Ticket Plus" rule, combining the CST with mandatory mask wearing, is now applied indoors for anyone above the age of 10 years. The authorities, who are expected to meet again in January, have asked people to respect the 1.5-metre social distancing indoors, and limit social contacts outdoors, though no “bubbles" will be imposed for now, Xinhua news agency reported.
Britain registered 40,941 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,806,034, according to official figures released. The country also reported a further 150 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 143,866, with 8,079 Covid-19 patients still in hospital.
The World Health Organization late on Saturday said that it is “very worried" about the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe as the continent continues to face a fresh wave of infections. WHO’s Regional Director for Europe told the BBC that 50,000 more deaths are likely by March unless urgent action is taken to curb the rise in infections. Kluge said among a number of measures, increase in mask wearing could immediately help. “Factors like the winter season, insufficient vaccine coverage and the regional dominance of the more transmissible Delta variant were behind the spread. increased vaccine uptake and the implementation of basic public health measures and new medical treatments to help fight the rise," Dr Kluge said.
The opposition Congress slammed the BJP-led Uttarkhand government for withdrawing state-wide Covid-19 restrictions in the state after the ‘Char Dham Yatra’ is over. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority said in its latest guidelines that wearing masks has been made mandatory at public places, workplaces and on public transport.
Harish Rawat said, “I think the state govt decided this without considering precautionary measures, without seeing Covid situation in the state and the country or perhaps without taking note of reports of an increase in Covid cases in many countries. They should take all take precautionary measures.”
Meanwhile, the critical Covid-19 situation in Europe has left people in a state of helter-skelter as one section of the population continues to protest against vaccination, and the inoculated other half is pitted against the former. In an interview with the BBC, the World Health Organization’s Europe director Dr Hans Kluge said that he is “very worried” about the spread of coronavirus in Europe as the continent battles a fresh wave of infections. He has warned that the continent may register 500,000 more deaths by March unless urgent action is taken.
“An increase in mask wearing could immediately help,” Kluge said, adding that factors like the winter season, insufficient vaccine coverage and the regional dominance of the more transmissible Delta variant were behind the spread.
Besides, the world health body has called for increased vaccine uptake and the implementation of basic public health measures and new medical treatments to help fight the rise.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.