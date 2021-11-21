Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Withdraws All Covid Restrictions; WHO 'Very Worried' about Virus Spread in Europe

The positivity rate of daily Covid19 infections in West Bengal rose above 2 per cent again on Saturday after remaining below it for three consecutive days, as the state recorded 12 more deaths due to the disease and 725 new cases on Saturday, a health department bulletin said. The state’s caseload increased to 16,09,118, while the death toll went up to 19,376. The state recorded a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent on Saturday as against 1.98 per cent on Friday, the data said. The positivity rate was 1.95 per cent on Thursday, and 1.97 per cent on Wednesday. On November 16 and 15, the figures were 2.21 per cent and 2.88 per cent respectively. A total of 36,117 samples were tested on Saturday, compared to 44,322 on Friday, the bulletin said. The state recorded 725 new cases on Saturday, 152 less than the previous day’s count. Kolkata recorded the highest number of positive cases at 201 as against 242 on Friday, according to the data. North 24 Parganas followed in the second position with 125 cases on Saturday, decreasing from 158 the previous day, the bulletin said.