Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5 Contacts of B'luru Omicron Patient Test +ve, K'taka CM to Hold Meet; 30 Foreign Returnees 'Missing' in Andhra

A member of the Maharashtra government’s COVID19 task force on Thursday said that vigilance, genome sequencing, improving border surveillance and vaccination are some of the things that are necessary to tackle the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. The task force member, Dr Vasant Nagvekar, who is a consultant on infectious diseases at a citybased hospital, said in a statement that although there was no need to panic, the Omicron variant is definitely a cause of concern.

“What we need is vigilance. This variant has accumulated 50 mutations and has caused a lot of concern. It could be more transmissible, and it could also be immuneevasive. But so far, there is no proof that it produces more severe infections. The early data from South Africa shows most patients are younger and the variant produces milder infections," he said. Dr Nagvekar said that for now the variant appears to be stable, with high transmissibility, but low virulence, which perhaps explains the lack of surge in hospitalisations and deaths where it was earlier reported.