Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5 Contacts of B'luru Omicron Patient Test +ve, K'taka CM to Hold Meet; 30 Foreign Returnees 'Missing' in Andhra

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After two cases of the new Omicron variant were confirmed in Karnataka on Thursday, state health minister K Sudhakar said that Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai will announce fresh Covid-19 guidelines soon and is set to hold a meeting with the union health minister on Friday. Read More
A passenger, who arrived from Singapore at Trichy International Airport last night, has tested positive. Samples to be sent to Chennai for genome sequencing to see whether it’s the Omicron variant. The person who tested positive has been isolated.
Two travellers from South Africa have tested “preliminarily positive" for the Omicron variant of COVID19 after landing in Singapore, the Ministry of Health has said. Two passengers who arrived in Singapore from South Africa on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ479 have tested “preliminarily positive" for the Omicron variant on Wednesday, the MOH here said on Thursday.
With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.
Biden wants to require private insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and he is tightening testing requirements for people entering the United States, regardless of their vaccination status. While some other countries are closing their borders or reinstituting lockdowns, the president said he would not at this time impose additional clampdowns beyond his recommendation that Americans wear masks indoors in public settings.
Multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York, health officials said Thursday, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant when he returned home to Minnesota. In addition to the conventioneer, health officials said tests showed five other people recently infected with COVID-19 had the variant. They included a person in the city’s Long Island suburbs who had recently traveled to South Africa, residents of Brooklyn and Queens and another case possibly linked to travel.
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said the reports of the two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus were confirmed as a result of aggressive testing by state officials. Warning against panic and rumours, Sudhakar said Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai will announce fresh Covid-19 guidelines soon. CM Bommai held a meeting with the union health minister and discussed steps to contain infections. Read the full story here.
A member of the Maharashtra government’s COVID19 task force on Thursday said that vigilance, genome sequencing, improving border surveillance and vaccination are some of the things that are necessary to tackle the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. The task force member, Dr Vasant Nagvekar, who is a consultant on infectious diseases at a citybased hospital, said in a statement that although there was no need to panic, the Omicron variant is definitely a cause of concern.
“What we need is vigilance. This variant has accumulated 50 mutations and has caused a lot of concern. It could be more transmissible, and it could also be immuneevasive. But so far, there is no proof that it produces more severe infections. The early data from South Africa shows most patients are younger and the variant produces milder infections," he said. Dr Nagvekar said that for now the variant appears to be stable, with high transmissibility, but low virulence, which perhaps explains the lack of surge in hospitalisations and deaths where it was earlier reported.
South Africa is seeing an increase in COVID-19 reinfections due to the Omicron variant but symptoms for reinfected patients and those infected after vaccination appear to be mild, a scientist studying the outbreak of the new strain said. The new variant, which has caused global fears of a surge in infections, was first detected in southern Africa and is fast overtaking Delta to become the dominant variant nL1N2SM1UN in South Africa, where case numbers are rising dramatically.
While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the US, sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in some states, especially in the Midwest and New England. Omicron is a spark that’s on the horizon. Delta variant is the fire that’s here today, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, where a record 334 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midweek.
The US recorded its first known omicron infection on Wednesday, in a fully vaccinated person who had returned to California from South Africa, where the variant was first identified just over a week ago. And a second US case was confirmed Thursday in Minnesota, involving a vaccinated man who had been in New York City. That would suggest the variant has begun to spread within the country.
The United States reported its first case of community transmission of Omicron on Thursday and President Joe Biden prepared to lay out his strategy to fight the coronavirus over the winter as the highly contagious variant spread across the globe. As the world scrambled to contain the spread of Omicron, health authorities in the northern U.S. state of Minnesota said the infected resident was a fully vaccinated adult male who had recently travelled to New York City. The person told state health investigators he attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19 to 21 and developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22.
Several foreign returnees in Andhra Pradesh are reportedly “missing" and a search has been initiated by the administration to find them. The government is looking for 30 of the 60 foreign returnees, including nine from Africa, who landed at various airports in the state in the last 10 days, to conduct their RT-PCR tests and send samples for genome sequencing. While 30 of them are staying in Visakhapatnam, the remaining 30 have left for various places in Andhra Pradesh and some of them are allegedly not answering phone calls, The Times of India reported.
Meanwhile, several foreign returnees in Andhra Pradesh are reportedly “missing” and a search has been initiated by the administration to find them. The government is looking for 30 of the 60 foreign returnees, including nine from Africa, who landed at various airports in the state in the last 10 days, to conduct their RT-PCR tests and send samples for genome sequencing.
While 30 of them are staying in Visakhapatnam, the remaining 30 have left for various places in Andhra Pradesh and some of them are allegedly not answering phone calls, The Times of India reported.
The United States reported its first case of community transmission of Omicron on Thursday and President Joe Biden prepared to lay out his strategy to fight the coronavirus over the winter as the highly contagious variant spread across the globe.
As the world scrambled to contain the spread of Omicron, health authorities in the northern U.S. state of Minnesota said the infected resident was a fully vaccinated adult male who had recently travelled to New York City.
The person told state health investigators he attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from November 19 to 21 and developed mild symptoms on November 22.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.