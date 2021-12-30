Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Omicron Tsunami, Delta Will Cause Health Systems to Collapse, Says WHO as UK, US Tally Hits New Record

A “tsunami" of Omicron and Delta Covid-19 cases will pile pressure on health systems already being stretched to their limits, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday. The WHO said the Delta and Omicron variants of concern were “twin threats" that were driving new case numbers to record highs, leading to spikes in hospitalisations and deaths.

The WHO said new global cases had risen by 11 percent last week, while the United States and France both registered record daily case numbers on Wednesday. “I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.