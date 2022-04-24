Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 55 Fresh Cases in IIT-Madras, Is Campus the New Covid-19 Cluster? PM's Meeting with CMs on Wednesday

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conference, official sources said on Saturday. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter, they said. Read More
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 194 fresh COVID19 cases, the highest rise in one day after March 25, and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,76,697 and the death toll to 1,47,832, a health official said. On March 25, Maharashtra reported 272 COVID19 infections. Meanwhile, with 26,694 more tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s total number of tests passed the 8 crore mark since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 and reached 8,00,19,353.
The lone COVID-19 fatality was reported from Pune city, the official said. With 141 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,27,996 with the recovery rate hovering at 98.11 per cent. The case positivity rate is 9.84 per cent, the official said.
Maharashtra is now left with 869 active cases, he added. Mumbai reported 72 cases, the highest in the state in a day, 52 in Pune city and 13 in its neighbouring city Pimpri Chinchwad.
The number of new COVID-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, here, climbed to 55 as 25 more people tested positive, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday. According to Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, as of Friday, the total positives at the premier research institution stood at 30.
“The cases have increased to 55. The samples have been sent to genomic sequencing analysis (to identify the variant of the virus)… we expect the result to be out in two-three weeks…," he said. Radhakrishnan also paid a visit to the students who tested positive at various hostels inside the campus. With the surge in cases he appealed to them “to not panic".
In a video shared by the health department, Radhakrishnan is seen interacting with the students. “Do not worry. The IIT-M has taken all measures for your safety. There is also a reserve hospital in 3 kms radius from here (King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research). At this point of time, no one requires hospitalisation. Everyone is identified with mild symptoms…but at the same time you should not be over confident," Radhakrishnan is seen telling them in the clip. He urged the students to monitor their health and said if they experience any kind of discomfort they should immediately alert the authorities concerned.
Later, addressing reporters at the institute, Radhakrishnan said the IIT-M has stepped up adherence to COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government on its campus and added that this should be practiced even when the cases are low. Citing an example, he said, “though big malls have sanitisers and thermal screening at the entry points, many small shops do not have such provisions. At some places, where thermal devices are not functioning, the shop keepers pretend as if they are in good condition, which is actually done to fool themselves".
Delhi on Saturday reported 1,094 fresh COVID19 infections, highest since February 10, and two deaths due to the disease as the positivity rate rose to 4.82 per cent, according to the health department. The national capital had recorded 1,104 fresh COVID19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent on February 10, while 12 people had succumbed to the infection.
A total of 22,614 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data by the department showed. The COVID19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,73,793 and the death toll at 26,166. Delhi had logged 1,042 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday.
Tamil Nadu continued to see an uptick in daily Covid-19 cases, as 53 infections were added afresh on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 34,53,500. However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.
Recoveries grew to 34,15,165 with 29 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 310 active infections. Chennai accounted for highest number of new coronavirus cases at 36, followed by Chengalpet 4, Kancheepuram 3 while Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur recorded two each.
Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Sivagangai reported one case each. The State capital leads among districts with 7,51,430 cases. A total of 18,214 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.60 crore, the bulletin said.
With 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952, while active cases have increased to 15,079, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 5,22,149 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.
On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent. With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,705 from 601 on April 11. However, the hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than 3 per cent of the total active cases, according to the data.
There are 79 COVID19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2,532 are recuperating in home-isolation. Of the 9,489 beds available for Covid patients in various hospitals, just 101 (1.06 per cent) are occupied, the data said.
In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks at public places. The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private fourwheelers, it said.
The government had lifted the fine for not wearing masks on April 12 because of a decline in the number of daily cases. The decision to bring back the mask mandate at public places and impose the fine on violators came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which devises Covid management policies for the national capital.
The city health department said that from Thursday, Delhi has started providing free COVID19 precautionary doses to beneficiaries in the 1859 age group at government vaccination centres. Delhi has also started genome sequencing of samples of all Covidinfected people to ascertain if a new variant, such as the XE, has spread in the city. .
