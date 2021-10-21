Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Israel PM, US Embassy Congratulate PM Modi on Vax Drive as India Achieves Billion-Dose Milestone

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India today achieved the historic milestone of completing 1 billion (100 crore) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, nine months after it launched “the world’s biggest vaccination drive". Hailing the feat, PM Narendra Modi said the country had “scripted history". “We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," he tweeted. The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore on Wednesday, according to the 10.50 pm data from the CoWIN portal, with around 75 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 per cent having received both doses. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the “historic" journey. He will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort for the occasion. The day is also expected to see the raising of the largest national flag, weighing around 1,400 kg, at the Red Fort, news agency PTI reported.
The government had also planned to make announcements over loudspeakers on trains, planes, and ships. It has also said that villages that have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore doses administered achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for their role in the exercise. Last month the Centre - to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday - administered over 2.5 crore doses in a day; that was the fourth time over one crore doses were given in a day. Following that, however, concerns were raised over the actual number of shots given, after some shocking discrepancies emerged from Madhya Pradesh, including jabs being given to dead people.
However, the disparity between the partially and fully vaccinated is among the highest in the world, and of concern to a country that has already reported over 450,000, or 4.52 lakh, deaths. The government is aware of this problem and has called on states and union territories to focus on administering the second doses, and advised them to share strategies to close the gap.
Oct 21, 202117:32 (IST)
RECAP | Total Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in India Cross 100-crore Mark | India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the landmark reached in little over nine months time since the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore. Modi also visited the vaccination centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the achievement and interacted with hospital staff and some of the beneficiaries. He was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. In a tweet, Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, whom he described as a visionary. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Modi, scientists, health workers and citizens of India for equitable vaccine distribution.
Oct 21, 202117:07 (IST)
There are many unanswered questions India needs to deliberate upon before starting Covid-19 vaccination drive for children, Dr Gagandeep Kang said as India reached the milestone of 100 crore doses.
Oct 21, 202116:34 (IST)
Mandaviya Launches Song, Film as India Hits Covid Milestone | As the cumulative vaccine doses administered in India surpassed the 100-crore mark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched a song and a film describing the efforts that went behind the launch of the world's largest Covid inoculation programme. The Union Health minister launched the song and the film at the iconic Red Fort where the country's largest khadi tricolour, weighing around 1,400 kg, has been displayed. The same tricolour (225 feet by 150 feet) was unfurled on Gandhi Jayanti at Leh.
Oct 21, 202116:12 (IST)
SpiceJet Unveils Special Livery to Celebrate 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine | SpiceJet on Thursday unveiled a special livery on its Boeing 737 aircraft at the Delhi airport to celebrate India's reaching the historic milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The livery bearing an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers adorned three Boeing 737 aircraft of SpiceJet. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present during the unveiling. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh -- who was also present on the occasion -- said the reaching of 100-crore-dose milestone in mere 279 days was testament to the efforts of health workers and the cooperation of citizens.
Oct 21, 202115:50 (IST)
Delhi Metro Displays Messages on 100-crore Vaccination Milestone | As the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 100 crore on Thursday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made announcements through its public address systems and displayed messages on panels in trains and at stations to mark the "momentous achievement", officials said. The Delhi Metro network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations. It includes Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro in Gurgaon. "The information regarding completion of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses is being shared through public address systems as well as audio visual screens across the Delhi Metro network including trains and stations to mark this momentous achievement by the nation," a senior official of the DMRC said.
Oct 21, 202115:42 (IST)
Over 664 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered across the world, according to Our World In Data. India accounts for about 15% of this number.
Oct 21, 202115:13 (IST)
UP Lifts Covid Night Curfew; Active Cases Stand At 112 | In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday lifted night restrictions between 11 PM to 6 AM, a senior official said here. “On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM) is being lifted in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here. The order in this regard has been issued to all the officers concerned.
Oct 21, 202114:56 (IST)
Gujarat Vaccinates 90% of Eligible Population with First Dose | Gujarat has vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 47 per cent beneficiaries are completely vaccinated against the deadly disease, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Patel congratulated the countrymen, as India achieved the milestone of administered 100 crore vaccine doses “under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi“.
Oct 21, 202113:46 (IST)
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scientists, health workers and citizens of India for equitable vaccine distribution as the total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday. India took 279 days to administer 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.
Oct 21, 202113:34 (IST)
Oct 21, 202113:26 (IST)
India started vaccinations against Covid-19 on January 16, 2021, with Covishield and the homegrown Covaxin being the mainstays of the campaign,
Oct 21, 202113:05 (IST)
India reached the milestone of 1 billion Covid vaccine doses in only nine months with 65% jabs administered in rural areas.
Oct 21, 202112:04 (IST)
As India reaches 100 crore vaccination milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the country and called it as the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. He also lauded the efforts of health workers and congratulated them for their contribution to the milestone.
Oct 21, 202111:32 (IST)
Covishield Emerges as Champion with India Delivering 1 Billion Jabs | En route to administering 100 crore doses, India has used three vaccines under its Covid inoculation drive that began on January 16 – Covishield developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford University and mass-produced here by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the indigenous Covaxin from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and Russian’s Sputnik V. All these are two-shot vaccines. Covishield accounts for about 88% of the total jabs given so far.
Oct 21, 202111:29 (IST)
Vaccination is one of the most powerful tools in our arsenal to not only check the spread of Covid-19 but also reduce morbidity and mortality of this viral infection.
Oct 21, 202111:07 (IST)
A single-day rise of 18,454 fresh cases pushed India’s COVID-19 tally to 3,41,27,450, while the number of active infections rose to 1,78,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,52,811 with the addition of 160 fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 27 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 116 consecutive days now.
Oct 21, 202110:42 (IST)
Triumph of Indian Science, Collective Spirit: PM Modi | As India crosses 100 crore vaccination mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the country is witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. He also thanked the healthcare workers for the achievement.
Oct 21, 202110:39 (IST)
The drive that began on January 16 this year has reached a commendable height, despite the numerous hurdles India faced.
Oct 21, 202110:22 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi as the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone. Modi interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The prime minister has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.
Oct 21, 202110:21 (IST)
Unlike China, India’s data is open to the world through its multilingual Covid web portal CoWIN, with daily updates given by the government.
Oct 21, 202110:18 (IST)
Oct 21, 202110:09 (IST)
Dr VK Paul Congratulates India on Reaching 100 Crore Mark | "Congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said on India crossing 100 crore vaccination.
Oct 21, 202109:34 (IST)
India Will Soon Achieve Target of Administering 100 Crore Doses: Union Minister | India will soon create history by achieving the target of vaccinating over 100 crore people against COVID-19, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said here on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Pawar said vaccination is going on on a war footing in the country. She attributed the fast pace of inoculation to teamwork. "Apart from tackling the pandemic, the focus (of the government) is on the vaccine production. (A budget of) Rs 35,000 crore is set aside for this purpose," she said.
Oct 21, 202109:10 (IST)
India Celebrates 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses with Song, Film | India is set to administer one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by early Thursday, an important milestone after a slow start, even as a recent drop in inoculations worries the government and healthcare providers. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song and an audio-visual film at the Mughal-era Red Fort in New Delhi around noon to "celebrate the landmark milestone", his ministry said.
Oct 21, 202108:58 (IST)
Oct 21, 202108:10 (IST)
India Set for 100-crore Vaccine Milestone Today | India is expected to touch the 100 crore Covid vaccination milestone on Thursday. Around 99.70 crore vaccine doses had been administered across the country yesterday. While 74 percent of the estimated adult population have received the first dose, 31 percent are fully vaccinated.
Oct 21, 202107:35 (IST)
100 Monuments to be Illuminated on Completion of 100 Cr Doses | On completion of 100 crore vaccine doses Archaeological Survey of India is planning to illuminate 100 heritage monuments across the country in tricolour, marking a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and citizens, sources said.
Oct 21, 202107:26 (IST)
Over 102.4 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Provided to States | More than 102.4 crore (102,48,12,565) Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. More than 10.78 crore (10,78,72,110) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, it added.
Oct 21, 202107:13 (IST)
225 Feet-Long Flag to be Displayed on Red Fort Today | A Khadi cotton national flag, measuring 225 feet and 150 feet, weighing approximately 1400 kg and having a total area of 37,500 sq feet will be displayed on the Red Fort at 11.30 am onwards. The Monumental National Flag was conceptualized and prepared by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The monumental flag was unveiled on October 2, at Leh, by RK Mathur, LG of Ladakh.
Oct 21, 202107:03 (IST)
20 Villages in K'taka's Kalaburagi Fully Vaccinated | "In around 20 villages of our district, we've achieved 100% vaccination of 18 years and above. In 162 villages, we've vaccinated more than 90% of eligible population and in 340 villages we've inoculated more than 80% of eligible population," S Ganjalkhed, DHO Kalaburagi in Karnataka said.
Oct 21, 202106:53 (IST)
Viccination Reached 99.54 Crore Yesterday | The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.54 crore on Wednesday, according to the 7.15 pm data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 per cent having received both doses. "After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had said.
Oct 21, 202106:51 (IST)
SpiceJet to Unveil Special Livery at Delhi Airport | SpiceJet will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone on Thursday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present on the occasion.
Oct 21, 202106:47 (IST)
Health Minister to Launch Song by Kailash Kher | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort. "The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Oct 21, 202106:45 (IST)
India Nears Milestone of 100 Crore Vaccination | As India nears the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India. A series of events have been lined up to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.
