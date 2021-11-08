Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After WHO Gives Nod to Covaxin, India Seeks Approval from More Countries

While the MEA is holding discussions with counterparts from various countries over the issue, India’s diplomatic missions, too, are in talks with their respective host nations in this regard.

According to a Hindustan Times report, currently, several countries allow fully vaccinated Indian nationals to enter without mandatory quarantine upon arrival. However, most of these countries require travellers to be vaccinated with Covishield, the Indian variant of Britain’s AstraZeneca jab. Covaxin, on the other hand, has been approved by nearly a dozen nations. From November 8, the United States, too, will allow entry to travellers jabbed with the made-in-India vaccine.

In India, there has been a growing demand to roll out booster shots of COVID vaccines for frontline workers and vulnerable high-risk groups, as news of states and private players sitting on stockpiles of soon-to-expire vaccine doses spread. A TOI report states that even as the Centre monitors the national stockpile to ensure sufficient quantities are available for those eligible for second doses, there is a strong recommendation to allow boosters for the vulnerable population, as it will be “criminal negligence” to waste or let even a single dose expire. The issue came into the limelight recently, as the National Covid Task Force member Dr Subhash Salunkhe said that those responsible for vaccination, need to draw up a strategy for immunisation for both — second and booster shots — to be taken up concurrently.

According to Cowin data, it is possible to know the daily stocks, expiry date of vaccines and those eligible for second doses. Therefore, the Centre should take the crucial decision on this as a majority of doses will expire soon, Dr Subhash Salunkhe suggested. It is especially worrying because municipal bodies like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stocks of over 5 lakh Covid vaccine doses for the first time since the vaccination drive began on January 16 but the civic officials claim that only a few have turned up to get jabbed due to the festival season.

More than 116.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Over 15.77 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

However, hesitancy towards taking the second vaccine has been a major cause of concern in India. TOI report states that almost 16 crore doses of vaccine were available with states and UTs on Saturday while 7 crore individuals who were due for their second shot were yet to show up. During the Diwali celebrations, merely 2.42 crore doses were administered in the country.

