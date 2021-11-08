Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After WHO Gives Nod to Covaxin, India Seeks Approval from More Countries

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After India’s first indigenous vaccine, Coxavin, received a nod from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) has reached out to a number of countries to secure approval for the vaccine. Read More
Delhi on Sunday logged 47 new cases of Covid, taking its tally to 14,40,118, while there was no death for the 16th day now, and the toll stays at 25,091, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The national capital saw four deaths due to the infection last month, and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent in the city. The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.11 per cent, and the active cases stand at 365. With 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,662 so far, the health bulletin said.
Telangana on Sunday recorded 122 fresh COVID-19 cases and two related fatalities taking the total number of positives in the state to 6,72,489 and the toll to 3,966. The number of active cases stood at 3,764, a state government bulletin said. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 46 cases followed by Rangareddy district 10. A total of 25,847 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.77 crore. A total of 171 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,64,759. The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state were 98.85 per cent and 0.58 per cent, the bulletin said.
Karnataka reported 239 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,952 and the toll to 38,112. The day also saw 322 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,43,809, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of cases (151), as the city saw 150 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 8,002. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.21 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.09 per cent. Out of five deaths reported on Sunday, two each were from Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru and one from Belagavi.
Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 32,042 on Sunday as three more persons tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. East Sikkim registered two new cases, followed by one in West Sikkim. The state had reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the infection on Saturday. The Himalayan state now has 135 active cases, while 31,176 people have recovered from the disease, and 332 patients have migrated to other states. Sikkim’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 399 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The state has thus far tested over 2.62 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 106 in the last 24 hours. Sikkim’s positivity rate and recovery rates are 2.8 per cent and 98.3 per cent respectively.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 892 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised the state’s infection tally to 66,17,654, while the death of 16 patients took the toll to 1,40,388, the health department said. A total of 1,063 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 64,59,108. With this, there are 14,526 active cases in the state at present. As many as 65,716 people were tested across the state on Sunday. This took its cumulative test count to 6,32,40,769. Mumbai city reported 252 new cases and three deaths, which pushed its tally to 7,58,467 and toll to 16,276. Mumbai division, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite towns, reported 435 cases and four deaths on Sunday.
Active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal dipped below the 8,000-mark again on Sunday, after a gap of 10 days, with the state recording 723 new infections and 774 recoveries, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The state had recorded 7,973 active cases on October 27, and numbers rose over the days that followed, the bulletin stated.
On Saturday, 8,029 active cases were registered. The tally, taking into account the latest infections, rose to 15,98,488. Eleven more deaths due to the disease were reported, which pushed the toll to 19,226. North 24 Parganas logged four fatalities, followed by two each in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Howrah recorded one death each, the bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state at 205 new cases as against 181 on Saturday, according to the data.
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 165 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 3,33,076, officials said. No death due to the infection was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, they added. Of the fresh cases, nine were from the Jammu division and 156 from the Kashmir division, the officials said. They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 87 cases, followed by 26 cases in Baramulla district. There are 1,153 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,27,483, the officials said. The death toll in the union territory stood at 4,440.
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,907 on Sunday with the addition of seven cases, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, an official said. The recovery count stood at 7,82,283, with 13 people being discharged during the day, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 100 active cases, he said. With 34,362 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,05,92,458, the official added. An official release said 7,15,78,267 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 59,680 on Sunday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,907, new cases 06, death toll 10,524, recovered 7,82,283, active cases 100, number of tests so far 2,05,92,458.
The coronavirus caseload of Goa increased by 31 to reach 1,78,312 on Sunday, while the death of one patient took the fatality count to 3,368, a health department official said. The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,74,644 after 43 of them got discharge from hospitals during the day. The count of active cases in the coastal state is now 300, the official said. “As 2,808 tests were carried out during the day, Goa’s overall test count has not reached 14,85,972," he added. The COVID-19 figures of Goa are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,312, new cases 31, death toll 3,368, recoveries 1,74,644, active cases 300, samples tested till date 14,85,972.
Punjab’s Covid tally rose to 6,02,550 on Sunday with 35 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,564, according to a medical bulletin. The two fatalities were reported from Fazilka and Pathankot districts. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported nine infections, followed by four each in Jalandhar and Pathankot. There are 222 active cases in the state, while 28 more people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,764, the bulletin added.Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,362. The death toll remained at 820 as no new fatality was reported in Chandigarh.
Haryana recorded 18 fresh Covid cases, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,326 on Sunday, a health bulletin said. The death toll remained at 10,050 as no new fatality was reported. Of the new cases, eight were reported from Gurgaon and six from Rohtak, among others. There are 89 active cases in the state, while 7,61,164 people have recuperated from the infection. The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.
Tamil Nadu witnessed 850 fresh coronavirus infections pushing the overall tally to 27.09 lakh while the toll rose to 36,220 with six additional deaths, the health department said on Sunday. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 958 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,62,386 leaving 10,474 active infections, a medical bulletin said. A total of 1,01,825 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.19 crore till date . Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 129, while the remaining was scattered across other districts. Total fatalities in the state capital due to Covid-19 stood at 8,562.
Gujarat on Sunday reported 19 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,26,735, the state health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,090 with no fresh fatality being reported during the day. With 17 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Gujarat went up to 8,16,416, leaving the state with 229 active cases. Gujarat’s case recovery rate now stands at 98.75 per cent, the department said in a release.
A total of 18,195 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, which raised the overall number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 7.15 crore, it said. Vadodara reported six new cases, the highest in the state during the day, followed by Ahmedabad with four cases, and Valsad with three cases. Junagadh and Surat each reported two new COVID-19 cases, and Bhavnagar and Navsari added one case each.
Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus caseload rose to 10,06,172 on Sunday as 13 people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. No fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day and the death toll remained unchanged at 13,584. The number of recoveries in the state rose to 9,92,344 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals, while 20 others completed their home isolation during the day. There are 244 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh now. “Durg district recorded four new cases, while two districts, including Raipur, recorded three cases each. Three districts, including Korba, saw one case each, while no fresh case was reported in 22 districts," he said. As 9,333 samples were tested during the day, the cumulative test count of the state went up to 13,745,891, the official said. Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,172, new cases 13, death toll 13,584, recoveries 9,92,344, active cases 244, total tests 13,745,891.
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,11,251 with the addition of 52 cases on Sunday, while one death took the toll to 8,685, an official said. A total of 4,01,872 people have been discharged post recovery, he said. With 6,083 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 27,63,383, he added.
Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam on Sunday as 265 more people recuperated from the disease while 137 new infections pushed the tally to 6,12,271, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The state had reported 239 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 35,450 samples. The COVID-19 death toll in the north-eastern state rose to 6,028 after two fresh fatalities were registered during the day, one less than Saturday. The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government’s Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.
Worldwide cases due to COVID-19 were approaching 250 million on Sunday as the surge from the Delta variant eases and more normal trade and tourism resume, although some countries in eastern Europe are experiencing record outbreaks. Over the last three months, the daily average number of cases has fallen by 36%, according to a Reuters analysis. Even though the spread has slowed, the virus is still infecting 50 million people every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, the analysis showed. It took nearly a year to record the first 50 million COVID cases. Health experts are optimistic that many nations have put the worst of the pandemic behind them thanks to vaccines and natural exposure, although they caution that colder weather and upcoming holiday gatherings could increase cases.
According to a Hindustan Times report, currently, several countries allow fully vaccinated Indian nationals to enter without mandatory quarantine upon arrival. However, most of these countries require travellers to be vaccinated with Covishield, the Indian variant of Britain’s AstraZeneca jab. Covaxin, on the other hand, has been approved by nearly a dozen nations. From November 8, the United States, too, will allow entry to travellers jabbed with the made-in-India vaccine.
In India, there has been a growing demand to roll out booster shots of COVID vaccines for frontline workers and vulnerable high-risk groups, as news of states and private players sitting on stockpiles of soon-to-expire vaccine doses spread. A TOI report states that even as the Centre monitors the national stockpile to ensure sufficient quantities are available for those eligible for second doses, there is a strong recommendation to allow boosters for the vulnerable population, as it will be “criminal negligence” to waste or let even a single dose expire. The issue came into the limelight recently, as the National Covid Task Force member Dr Subhash Salunkhe said that those responsible for vaccination, need to draw up a strategy for immunisation for both — second and booster shots — to be taken up concurrently.
According to Cowin data, it is possible to know the daily stocks, expiry date of vaccines and those eligible for second doses. Therefore, the Centre should take the crucial decision on this as a majority of doses will expire soon, Dr Subhash Salunkhe suggested. It is especially worrying because municipal bodies like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stocks of over 5 lakh Covid vaccine doses for the first time since the vaccination drive began on January 16 but the civic officials claim that only a few have turned up to get jabbed due to the festival season.
More than 116.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Over 15.77 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.
However, hesitancy towards taking the second vaccine has been a major cause of concern in India. TOI report states that almost 16 crore doses of vaccine were available with states and UTs on Saturday while 7 crore individuals who were due for their second shot were yet to show up. During the Diwali celebrations, merely 2.42 crore doses were administered in the country.
