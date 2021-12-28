More than one-third of the active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh are concentrated in the two districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, according to official data. Uttar Pradesh currently has 324 active COVID-19 cases, according to the data shared by the state health department on Monday.

Ghaziabad has 57 active cases, while Gautam Buddh Nagar has 56 and the two districts account for 34.87 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in the state, the data showed. The highest number of 63 active cases was recorded in state capital Lucknow.