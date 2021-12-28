Coronavirus LIVE Updates: An expert panel of the country’s central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax and Biological E’s vaccine Corbevax with certain conditions, official sources said on Monday. Read More
The government is in discussion with Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to consider its mRNA vaccine for booster dose, News18.com has learnt. A subsidiary of Pune-based drugmaker Emcure, Gennova’s Messenger RNA or mRNA vaccine is in the late-stage trial where it has completed phase 2 studies and has progressed well in the third phase. READ MORE
The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children aged between 15-18 years and precaution dose to healthcare and frontline workers, and those above the age of 60 with comorbidities. READ MORE
Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday as pressure on testing centers prompted calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests. Queensland state reported 1,158 cases, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases in a day, but hospitalizations remained low. The state has more than 4,000 active cases of which 257 are reported to be the omicron variant.
China’s local symptomatic coronavirus cases rose for a fourth consecutive day on Monday, with Xian city reporting more infections in a flare up that has put 13 million residents under lockdown. Xian reported 175 symptomatic cases, up from the previous day’s 150, official data showed on Tuesday.
More than one-third of the active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh are concentrated in the two districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, according to official data. Uttar Pradesh currently has 324 active COVID-19 cases, according to the data shared by the state health department on Monday.
Ghaziabad has 57 active cases, while Gautam Buddh Nagar has 56 and the two districts account for 34.87 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in the state, the data showed. The highest number of 63 active cases was recorded in state capital Lucknow.
Denmark has recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic with 16,164 new infection cases in the past 24 hours. The figure released by Danish health authorities on Monday broke the previous daily record set in the Scandinavian country only on Sunday when 14,844 new infections were documented.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina almost doubled on Monday from Friday to 20,263 new infections, according to the country’s health ministry, the highest daily tally in almost 6 months as the Omicron variant spreads around the world. On Friday, the government had registered 11,181 new cases of the virus. While it publishes daily case counts on weekends, those numbers tend to be lower than on weekdays.
Australia recorded another surge in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as an outbreak of the highly infectious Omicron variant disrupted a staged reopening of the economy, while state leaders argued over domestic border controls. The three most populous states, New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and Queensland, reported just under 10,000 new cases between them the previous day, putting the country on course to eclipse the previous day’s record total of 10,186 cases.
Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 6,20,237 as 103 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,158, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metropolitan districts. NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government’s Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.
Punjab on Monday reported 46 fresh cases of the coronavirus, which took the infection tally to 6,04,279, according to a medical bulletin. One Covid-related fatality was reported in Ludhiana district. With this, the toll reached 16,640 and it included a death case which was not reported earlier, it said.
An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Monday recommended granting permission to manufacture and market anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country, official sources said. The emergency use of the drug will be for adult COVID-19 patients with SpO2 93 percent and who have a high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death subject to certain conditions, they added.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said on Monday the US should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signalling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.
US health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year, but urged people to stay cautious and celebrate outside if possible. COVID-19 data has been patchy over the Christmas holiday, but the latest official figures showed 98,515 new infections were recorded in England on Monday and 143 people died with the virus.
Three persons who tested positive for Covid-19 here were not allowed to go back to Dubai on Monday, officials said. They now are under home quarantine in Gurgaon with some of their relatives, Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team, said. “They were asked to come back from the airport as they had tested COVID-19 positive," he said.
An expert panel of the country’s central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax and Biological E’s vaccine Corbevax with certain conditions, official sources said on Monday.
All the recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval. The SEC on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, which reviewed the emergency use authorisation (EUA) applications of Serum Institute of India (SII) for the second time on Monday, after detailed deliberation has recommended granting EUA to Covovax.
The Centre on Monday reviewed public health response measures for containment and management of Covid-19 and vaccination status with five election-bound states. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held the high-level meeting with senior officials of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.
During the meeting, Bhushan advised officials to ramp up the vaccination drive against coronavirus for the entire eligible population through district-wise weekly plan with a daily review. Those yet to receive their first dose should be given the same at the earliest, while those awaiting their second dose of the vaccine would have to complete the course, the states were told.
Hinting at reimposition of strict Covid restrictions if the situation warrants, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said many people with coronavirus symptoms are coming from outside. Banerjee, who was addressing a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, asked officials to be on guard to prevent any spike in cases.
