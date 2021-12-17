Coronavirus LIVE Updates: EU's Two New Treatments Amid Omicron, UK Sees Record Cases for Day 2; Delhi's Tally Highest Since Aug

The premier of Australia’s most populous state said he is not considering lockdowns or other restrictions as a record 2,213 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic began. The new peak followed the 1,742 cases reported in New South Wales state on Thursday, which had topped the previous record set in September.
The seven-year-old boy, who is the first person of West Bengal to have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and his family members were discharged from a hospital in Malda district on Thursday after they tested negative for the virus, a health department official said. The boy recently returned to West Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. He had left for a relative’s place at Kaliachak in Malda district from Kolkata airport. He was admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital along with his sister and parents. The seven-year-old child and all those who came in touch with him were found negative today. As per norm, the child and his sister, parents and grandmother have been discharged from the hospital. They will be kept in home quarantine for another week, he said.
Goa’s coronavirus caseload went up by 36 and reached 1,79,601 on Thursday, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said. The death toll increased to 3,485 with the addition of three fresh fatalities, he said. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,75,724 after 32 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said. Goa now has 392 active cases of coronavirus.
Of the nearly 1.5 crore people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi, over one crore have received both doses of vaccine, according to government data. According to the CoWIN portal, over 2.46 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,00,20,014 people have received both doses. Over 1.08 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Thursday. Authorities in Northwest Delhi district have administered the maximum number of doses (over 29 lakh) in the capital, followed by Southwest Delhi (28.69 lakh) and West Delhi (26.57 lakh). In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the authorities have increased the pace of vaccination in Delhi over the last few weeks.
Zydus Healthcare’s anti-coronavirus disease vaccine, ZyCoV-D, could be introduced in the national vaccination programme by next week, Hindustan Times reported. “The training of vaccinators who would be administering the shots is nearly complete and the vaccine could be introduced very soon; likely by next week," said a person aware of the matter on condition of anonymity.
A positive COVID-19 test among U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s traveling party has cut short the top diplomat’s first official tour of Southeast Asia. A member of the press corps accompanying Blinken on what was to have been a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur, forcing Blinken to abandon the program at his next and last stop in Bangkok, and return to the United States. Instead of spending Wednesday night in Bangkok, Blinken flew to the Thai capital for a brief logistical layover before traveling to Guam to refuel and then continuing on to Hawaii. At the airport in Bangkok, at least two Thai ground crew members were seen wearing full protective gear as they serviced Blinken’s plane.
Punjab’s coronavirus caseload increased to 6,03,853 on Thursday as 40 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 16,625 with two more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin. Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Kapurthala, followed by five from Mohali, the bulletin stated. There are 333 active coronavirus cases in Punjab, it said. Twenty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,86,895, it said.
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections. This year’s holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year’s subdued celebrations. Instead it’s turning into a redux of restrictions, cancellations, and rising angst over the never-ending pandemic. This year, more than ever, everyone needed a holiday, said John McNulty, owner of Thief, a Brooklyn bar that had to close for a day earlier this week because of an infected employee. As Christmas and New Year’s approach, a pall lingers over the holidays. Infections are soaring around the world, and the quickly spreading omicron variant has triggered new restrictions on travel and public gatherings reminiscent of the dark days of 2020.
The U.K. recorded the highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections Wednesday since the pandemic began, and England’s chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse as the omicron variant drives a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays. Professor Chris Whitty described the current situation as two epidemics in one — with omicron infections rising rapidly even as the country continues to grapple with the older delta variant, which is still causing a large number of infections. Public health officials expect omicron to become the dominant variant across the U.K. within days. Omicron already accounts for a majority of cases in London.
As Omicron cases continue to rise unabated, the European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended two new Covid treatments- Swedish-made drug Kineret and U.S.-made Xevudy for treatment of COVID-19.
The EMA had previously approved Kineret for use as an anti-inflammatory medicine. But in their recommendation Thursday, the agency recommended its use as a treatment for adult COVID-19 patients also suffering from pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen and at risk of developing severe respiratory failure. The agency also recommended GlaxoSmithKline’s recommended Xevudy for treating adults and children suffering from COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 85 fresh cases, the highest since August this year. Five people in Tamil Nadu have been detected with S-Gene drop, indicating that they might also have been infected by the Omicron variant, the government said. The state reported the first Omicron case on Wednesday, after the genome sequencing of the sample of a 47-year-old man who arrived here from Nigeria, revealed that he was infected by the new strain. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said five more people have been detected with S-gene drop raising suspicion of being infected by Omicron variant.
